Stanford bound Brock Sell finished storied Sac-Joaquin Section career with a flurry; Now eyes MLB Draft
Tokay High School's baseball team finished first in the San Joaquin Athletic Association (SJAA) in the 2025 season with a league record of 13-1, thanks in no small part to their star player having his best season yet.
Considering Brock Sell might be the best player in all of the Sac-Joaquin Section, that's saying something.
Sell is a 6-foot-1, 185-pound utility player who has played all four years on the varsity squad for the Tigers, who finished the season 16-13 ater a 7-1 SJS Division 2 first-round loss to Woodcreek on May 7.
Utility' is not a phrase used lightly in this case, as Sell has logged games at shortstop, center field, and even contributed innings on the mound in every season.
Sell, a Stanford commit, finished with a career .425 batting average topped by a 484 campaign in the Tigers' league-winning 2025 season.
While that may have gotten him second in the batting title within his league, he led that SJAA in slugging percentage (.780), stolen bases (34), and runs scored (44).
That makes him a strong candidate for SJS Player of the Year when the season is finally completed.
The senior who throws right but swings left is even putting up impressive numbers when he keeps the bat on his shoulder. In each of his last three seasons, Sell has walked more than he has struck out.
Brock is highly touted for his work at the plate and on the bases, rightfully so; however, his production on the mound should not be overlooked. He's posted a career 3.30 ERA over 112.1 innings while striking out 154. His fastball, according to perfectgame.com, has topped out at 91 miles per hour.
Though he threw a career-low 12.2 innings in 2025, he didn't allow a single extra-base hit.
But Sell isn't going to Stanford to pitch.
He's considered an outfield prospect for the Cardinal, and h'es considered California's No. 7 senior prosection from the Class of 2025 accordng to Prep Baseball Report.
He's showed off his skils over the years at several summer showcase tournaments such as the Area Code Games and Major League Baseball's own All-American game.
The 18-year-old even made the top prospect team in 2024's Perfect Game national showcase.
In a battle of California's best, last summer's Area Code games saw Sell step into the box against Seth Hernandez of the top-ranked Corona Panthers. The Vanderbilt committed right-hander wouldn't make it easy for Sell, as Hernandez ran his fastball up to 100 mph in the at-bat.
But Stockton's own refused to let the velocity overwhelm him, and lined a base hit to left off the nation's top-ranked pitcher. Sell went on to show off the speed as the ball was bobbled in left, letting Brock run all the way to third to lead off the game.
It's that kind of speed, bad control and versatility that has professional scouts — as well as Stanford coaches — champing at the bit. A Stanford education would be hard to turn down but so would early-round draft money.
The MLB Draft is July 13. Check back to SBLive for more high school prospects who could go early in early rounds.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone, as well as follow your favorite teams and top games, you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
Joey Ace - joeyvd909@gmail.com - @Joeace99 on twitter/X