CIF NorCal Regional previews, How to Watch: Riordan at Folsom highlights 14 games Friday, Saturday
The state finals are one win away. Whichever teams triumph in the Northern California regional finals advance to play in the final game(s) of the season against Southern California regional champions in Southern California Dec. 12-13.
The top five divisions have traditionally all played at Saddleback College in Viejo with the other 10 games divided between Buena Park High School Stadium or Fullerton Union High School District Stadium.
Only two teams bypass the regional round and that's the Open Division game which pits the top two teams from each region, in this case De La Salle of Concord (North) against Santa Margarita from the South.
That game is already scheduled for 8 p.m. Dec. 13 at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo.
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL PREVIEWS
FRIDAY (7:30 p.m. unless noted)
Division 1–AA
Riordan-San Francisco (12-0) at Folsom (12-1) — First meeting ever between the programs features two of the top senior quarterbacks in the state and could decide State Player of the Year in Riordan’s Michael Mitchell, a Stanford commit who has completed 189 of 279 (68%) for 3,471 yards, 46 touchdowns, four interceptions), against the state’s top 2026 recruit in Ryder Lyons, a BYU commit who is 242 of 318 (76%) with 34 TDs and nine interceptions along with 14 rushing TDs. Folsom has won five state titles, Riordan is making its first NorCal final appearances. Watch: NFHS Network
- PLAYING FOR JP | Tommy Tofi's brother in hospital
Division 2–AA
Serra-San Mateo (8-5) at St. Mary’s-Stockton (11-2) — These teams met in three nonleague games in 2016, 2017 and 2019 with Serra winning the last game, 56-28, while the Rams took the first two, 63-35 and 41-13. The Padres went to their single-wing “Raider” offense in a 28-21 CCS title win over Los Gatos, throwing just one pass, while rushing for 348 yards on 58 carries led by junior Andrew Takapautolo (22 carries, 142 yards). Who knows what the Padres will do versus the Rams, who feature a host of threats, led by senior QB Jaden Galvan (2,508 passing yards, 28 TDs) and senior RB Diego Hernandez (1,223, 21). The teams have one common opponent — De La Sale — Serra losing 26-0 on Sept. 6 and St. Mary’s dropping a 36-7 game three weeks later. Watch: NFHS Network
Division 3–AA
Monte Vista-Danville (8-5) at St. Ignatius-S.F. (7-6), 7 p.m. — Another first-time meeting, both teams overcame rough patches with first-year coaches. St. Ignatius's JaJuan Lawson watched his team start 1-5, with the last loss a 54-0 shellacking at Riordan. But the Wildcats have found their health and footing, behind special teams, senior QB Caedon Afsharipour, running tandem of Steve Malone and Luke Tribolet, and defense led by LB Charlie Ball and DB Ty Hicks. Monte Vista coach Joe Wingert started 3-1, but dropped four of five before catching fire in the NCS playoffs, thanks largely to a stingy defense that last week recorded four sacks, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries in a 24-10 NCS D2 title win over Clayton Valley Charter. Senior LB-RB Torin Dunphy was the star with 129 yards rushing, two TDs, nine tackles and a sack. Watch: NFHS Network
Division 4–AA
Sutter (12-1) vs. Ferndale (13-0) at Cal Poly Humboldt — Remarkable twist here is that Sutter coach Ryan Reynolds is a Ferndale graduate. That might not help against a team that has given up just 53 points all season and didn't give up a point until Halloween. Prescott Langer and Tanner Podgeon have combined for 48 touchdown runs. Sutter, led by Max Bringgold and Losi Asiata, are 0-7 in NorCal finals. Watch: NFHS Network
Division 5–AA
Bishop O’Dowd-Oakland (9-4) at Chico (11-2) — Another slow starter — sensing a pattern here — coach Hardy Nickerson watched the Dragons score a grand total of 22 points in three straight losses, before winning eight of their last nine, led by junior RB Lamar Ellis, who has 1,113 yards and 17 touchdowns in just seven games. Another first-time meeting, the host Panthers started the season 6-0. They have a dynamic RB of their own in senior Zaiveon Patrick (185, 1,512, 19). Watch: NFHS Network Watch: NFHS Network
Division 6–AA
Gridley-Butte County (13-0) at Lincoln-San Jose (10-3) — Known for its basketball program, this is Gridley’s first double-digit win season since 2006. Lincoln is led by one of Northern California’s top running backs, Kyan Phillips (1,615 yards, 30 TDs) who rushed for 267 yards and six TDs in the Lions’ CCS title win over Branham-San Jose. Watch: NFHS Network
Division 7–AA
Redding Christian-Palo Cedro (13-0) at Middletown (11-2) — The host squad is hoping for its first state appearance following a 37-23 section title win over Piedmont. The Mustangs have outscored opponents 477-170. The community survived a 2015 fire that nearly destroyed its town. A decade later the town is still rallying around the Mustangs, who have been a North Coast Section power for years. Redding Christian has faced little resistance while winning 13 straight games by a 583-86 count, including a 26-0 Northern Section title win over Maxwell. It was the Lions' sixth shutout of the season. The team's offense is led by junior QB Wyatt Shaw (188-242, 2,887 yards, 52 touchdowns) and RB Levi Putnam (157 carries, 1,344 yards, 16). Watch: NFHS Network
SATURDAY (6 p.m. unless noted)
Division 1–A
Central East-Fresno (11-1) at Pittsburg (12-1), 6 p.m. — Another first meeting between perennial section powers. Both are defending NorCal champions, Central East won at home last season over St. Ignatius 33-23 in the 1-A title game, while host Pittsburg fought back from a 21-0 deficit to beat Folsom 28-27 in 1-AA. Both lost one-score state-final games and want to finish the job. Central East boasts one of the most prolific offenses in the state — it won its section final 70-35 over Clovis — averaging 49.1 points, 541 yards per game. The Bengals are led by junior QB Jelani Dippel (223-343, 4,096, 52), Arizona-bound RB Brandon Smith (192 carries, 1,790 yards, 27 TDs, 22 catches, 371 yards, 5 TDs) and junior WR Bayon Harris (72 catches, 1,499 yards, 23 TDs). Pittsburg’s offense (430 yards per game) is directed by tandem QBs, JaVale Jones and Carlos Torres, who have thrown for more than 3,700 yards and 44 TDs combined, with main targets, 6-4 Arizona-bound WR RJ Mosley (75, 1,211, 12) and speedy sophomore Kennth Ward, who had eight catches for 134 yards and two TDs in a 42-17 NCS D1 title win. Watch: NFHS Network
Division 2–A
Woodcreek-Roseville (12-1) at Sonora (13-0) — The is the only lone SJS matchup of the week. Woodcreek has won five straight games since its only loss of the season en route to its first section crown. Senior QB Joey Melendez has accounted for 31 touchdowns. Sonora is riding a 20-game win streak over two seasons thanks in part to senior RB Cash Byington (24 touchdowns). Watch: NFHS Network
Division 3–A
Roseville (11-2) at McClymonds-Oakland (10-2) — McClymonds is looking for a fifth state title but first since 2021 and with Cal-Poly-bound QB Berell Stapes, two Division I WR/DB prospects Prince Staten and Rahsjon Duncan along with San Diego State-bound DL Koi Taiese, the Warriors appear up for the challenge. Roseville safety Justin Fischer has a CCS best eight interceptions. Watch: NFHS Network
Division 4–A
El Cerrito (11-2) at Menlo-Atherton (7-6) — Two impressive coaching jobs largely explain these two unlikely opponents as El Cerrito’s Tim Johnson took over a program that was 1-8 last season with eight forfeit losses due to using ineligible players. The Gauchos started 1-2 but have won 10 straight led by defense that gives up 9.0 points per game. M-A coach Chris Saunders watched his team start 0-4, but have gone 9-2 since, including a 31-21 CCS D3 title win over San Mateo as QB Teddy Dacey threw for 202 yards, rushed for 68 and accounted for all four touchdowns. Watch: NFHS Network
Division 5–A
Miramonte-Orinda (8-5) at Calaveras-San Andreas (11-2) — Second-year head coach Nick Safir led Miramonte to its 11th NCS title the hard way, taking on a rugged schedule while enduring injuries, including starting QB Carson Blair who watched JV QB Lane Dalton lead his team to three playoff wins including 28-21 at top seed Hayward last week when he threw for 235 yards and rushed for two TDs. Calaveras, 0-10 in 2022, has turned it around with the hire of Manny Mossa. Led by a high-powered running attack (247 yards per game), the Red Hawks have outscored opponents 443-114. Watch: NFHS Network
Division 6–A
Winters (12-1) at Minarets-O’Neal’s (12-1) — Winters won its section final with a 32-29 win over Hamilton thanks to senior QB Lane Brown (172 yards rushing, two TD passes). Minarets, coming off a first-ever section title win over Orosi (21-14), is led by QB Torin Wolf and two-way standout Caden Larsen. Watch: NFHS Network
Division 7–A
Piedmont Hills-San Jose (10-3) at Balboa-S.F. (10-2), 12:30 p.m. — Defending state 7-A champion Balboa can make case for best AAA team this century with another state title. They feature the state leader in touchdowns Mekai Smith (46), a 6-2, 220-pound senior, who has 118 carries for 2,195 yards (18.6 per carry). Second game-breaker Joseph Smith was the Chronicle’s San Francisco Player of the Year last season as a sophomore. CCS D5 champion Piedmont Hills won a 31-30 overtime thriller to win its title thanks to four TD passes from John Palomo, two to Travis Linae. Watch: NFHS Network