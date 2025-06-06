Stanford-bound Graham Schlicht pitches De La Salle into the Northern California high school baseball finals
Stanford-bound junior Graham Schlicht didn’t let a tight strike zone or season-high four walks throw him off his game.
Instead the De La Salle right-handed hurler improved to 11-0 and lowered his season ERA to 0.71 on Thursday, most importantly he lifted the Spartans into the California (CIF) Northern California championship game with a 3-0 Division 1 semifinal home victory over St. Mary’s of Stockton.
Antonio Castro drove in runs 43 and 44 on the season and the the top-seeded Spartans (28-4) played another spotless defensive game to move into Saturday’s 4 p.m. championship against a West Catholic Athletic League rival, this time Serra, which defeated Los Gatos 3-0 in the other semifinals.
The Spartans, winners of 28 of their last 30 games, look for their third NorCal title in four years, the other two came against two other WCAL squads, St. Francis and Valley Christian.
Castro, a second baseman headed to Cal Poly, gave Schlicht all the runs he needed in the first, scoring Ethan Sullivan with an RBI infield single. Castro made it 2-0 in the fifth off UCLA-bound Nico Bavaro with a line drive RBI single up the middle.
In the sixth, De La Salle made it 3-0 when Niko Baumgartner singled, moved to third on a single and scored on a wild pitch.
Schlicht, a 6-foot-4, 200-pounder struck out two of three in the seventh to go out in style.
The victory avenged a season-opening 4-1 loss in eight innings, also in Concord. The Spartans lost their second game of the season, 6-2 to Granada, but then rattled off 28 wins in their next 30 games.
One of those wins was 5-2 over Serra at home on April 16.
Check more on this game later.