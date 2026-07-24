Sunnyside Football Community Mourns Robert Peele Jr., Freshman Who Overcame Sickle Cell to Chase His Dream

The Sunnyside High School football community is mourning the loss of freshman Robert Peele Jr., who died Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle while riding an electric scooter to football practice last week, according to multiple media reports.

Peele, who was 14 years old and would have celebrated his 15th birthday the following day, was struck around 6 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Peach and Lane avenues, across the street from the Fresno school campus. Police said he rode his scooter into the path of a moving vehicle, according to reporting by YourCentralValley.com. The Fresno Bee, citing the Fresno County Coroner's Office, reported that Peele died Wednesday at a local hospital.

A Community Remembers

On Wednesday evening, hundreds of family members, friends, classmates, teachers and teammates gathered at Sunnyside High School for a balloon release celebrating Peele's life, according to YourCentralValley.com and The Fresno Bee.

Peele's mother, Nicole Jones, remembered her son as a caring young man whose life was defined by perseverance.

"He was just a kind person. He loved love," Jones told YourCentralValley.com.

A Fighter On and Off the Field

Jones said her son spent much of his childhood battling sickle cell disease, enduring extended hospital stays while dreaming of one day playing football.

"He was a fighter from day one, ever since I had him," Jones said.

Despite those challenges, Peele joined the Wildcats football program and was preparing for what would have been his first season playing in games.

Sunnyside head football coach Giovanni Guzman told YourCentralValley.com that Peele's determination stood out, even when his medical condition prevented him from fully participating in practice.

"Even when he couldn't go, he was very good about still showing up, still being a part of it, rolling with the kids," Guzman said.

Guzman added that Peele had eagerly anticipated finally wearing his helmet and shoulder pads in competition.

"He was so excited to play football," Guzman told YourCentralValley.com.

Honoring His Legacy

The Wildcats plan to honor Peele and his family during their home season opener on Aug. 20, though details are still being finalized, Guzman told The Fresno Bee.

Jones said her family is finding strength in their faith while remembering the joy her son brought to those around him.

"There was no mistake about what happened," Jones told YourCentralValley.com. "It hurts, but it wasn't a mistake. We believe in God, and I believe that God let me be his mom, and he was ready for him."

Peele's death has left a lasting impact on the Sunnyside community, where teammates and coaches say his perseverance and positive spirit will continue to inspire them throughout the upcoming football season.