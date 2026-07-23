New Hampton's Chase Courtemanche Thrives as High School Football's Ultimate Swiss Army Knife

Most high school football players spend years mastering one position. Chase Courtemanche has mastered five.

The New Hampton standout lines up at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, defensive back and kick returner—all while starring as a midfielder during lacrosse season. That versatility has become one of the greatest strengths of this New Hampshire star.

Learning From Two Sports

Courtemanche credits lacrosse for helping shape the football player he has become.

"There are definitely a lot of benefits of being a dual-sport athlete," Courtemanche said. "The biggest one to me is learning the importance of perfecting your craft. Lacrosse has taught me that without being really good at the fundamentals, you will not progress past the competition."

Courtemanche carries that attention to detail onto the football field. As he continues learning and perfecting multiple positions, Courtemanche believes mastering the fundamentals is what continues to raise his ceiling.

Football IQ Sets Him Apart

While his journey did begin at quarterback, he didn't let that stop him from playing other positions. He used his knowledge as a quarterback, what he had learned his whole life, and applied that deeper understanding of the game to his other positions.

"I'd say the two things that allow me to be so versatile on the football field are my knowledge of the game and just my pure athleticism," Courtemanche said. "I've played football my entire life, and I played quarterback up until this past year. Being able to understand the game is very crucial toward my success of playing virtually any position on the field."

When you combine that with his athleticism and confidence, there is no telling what Courtemanche can provide on any given gameday.

"Paired with my athleticism, it all clicks on the field, and it doesn't matter where you put me, I will always be confident in my ability to make plays," Courtemanche said.

Built Through Preparation

Courtemanche earned first-team all-league honors, and much of that is due to his lasting will to constantly improve. Heading into his senior season for the Husky's, Courtemanche is coming off a season in which he was named to the All-League First Team and has more recently attended camps held by some of the top colleges in the country.

"My work and dedication to the game is a huge separator for me," Courtemanche said. "I have a constant motor that makes me have an itch to get better constantly. I can never settle with being decent at something."

Never Backing Down From Pressure

Players like Courtemanche are competing in New England, and the schools they attend make a huge difference. Courtemanche expressed how blessed he was to be part of New Hampton's team, and went a long way to credit how they have helped him excel on the field.

"Playing football in New England is definitely competitive, but coming to New Hampton has been by far the best decision I could have made for my academic and athletic future," Courtemanche said. "New Hampton sets a standard of being the best you can be on a daily basis, and that definitely boosted my performance on the field and in the classroom."

As a player who plays five different positions and has lots of attention on him, things can become overwhelming. Courtemanche, however, has learned not to let the pressure get to him and thinks back to all the work he has put in when things become stressful.

"Always being on the field is definitely not easy, but I rarely fold with pressure," Courtemanche said. "Over time, the pressure becomes less and less, and I always remind myself to stay level-headed no matter the outcome of that high-pressure moment."

A Star In the Making

For such an athletically gifted human like Chase, it may be hard for him to choose a specific path to pursue. Someone of that age may again become overwhelmed. What separates Courtemanche is his ability to take a step back, and trust his dedication to guide him.

"I’ve learned to trust my athletic ability and the amount hours I put in outside of the game to give me confidence to perform on the field and in that moment," Courtemanche said.