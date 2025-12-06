High School

Super Bowl Commerical Star Commits To Fresno State

Bunchie Young officially signs with Fresno State

Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Maxwell Bunchie Young presents the game ball to referee Bill Vinovich (52) prior to the Kansas City Chiefs playing against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images
America came to know Maxwell “Bunchie” Young when the youngster appeared on their television screens during a commercial that aired during Super Bowl 54.

Young showed off his skills even at just 12 years old, darting through would-be tacklers. He also delivered the game ball for the game that year as the finale to the NFL’s “Next 100” commercial.

Earlier this week, Young officially signed on the dotted line during the early signing period to continue his football career at the college level.

Bunchie Young Looking To Shine For Fresno State Next

After originally committing to Sacramento State, Young committed to Fresno State in June and signed on Wednesday with the Bulldogs.

“A lot of emotions,” Young said (thanks to the Orange County Register for the quotes). “Since I was a kid, this is what I’ve been dreaming of. It’s been a process. It hasn’t (been) an overnight thing.”

The Western High School three-star prospect is considered a Top 250 player out of California high school football by 247Sports. He also held offers from Arizona, Illinois and UC Davis.

Super Bowl Commercial Star Had Over 1,000 Yards Receiving This Past Season

Young helped the Pioneers go 6-5 this past season, catching 58 passes for 1,005 yards and 13 touchdowns in nine games. He averaged 17 yards per catch and almost 112 yards per game.

As a junior, Young had 36 receptions for 427 yards and three touchdowns in six games, according to MaxPreps. He started his high school career at Leuzinger High School before transferring to Western as a junior.

Young plans to enroll in January at Fresno State.

