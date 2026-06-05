Team USA invitee Quali Giran Discusses Peach Jam, EYBL Success and His Rapid Rise

Five-star point guard Quali Giran continues to make splash headlines on the national basketball stage. The Long Beach Poly (CA) standout has quickly established himself as one of the premier players in the Class of 2029. Giran was recently ranked the No. 11 prospect on the SCnext Class of 2029 rankings and he was only one of the eight players from the Class of 2029 to get an invite to Team USA mini-camp.

This summer, Giran will be one of several top prospects competing at Peach Jam, with the Oakland Soldiers U15 squad which he's helped lead 8-0. With his pace, poise and purpose Giran continues to show why he is one of the most highly regarded players in the Class of 2029.

We caught up with the young star to discuss his recent success, Peach Jam, Team USA Basketball and what's next for one of the nation's fastest growing prospects.

Q&A with 5-Star Quali Giran

Myckena Guerrero: Since earning a Team USA mini-camp invite and becoming one of only eight Class of 2029 players selected, what has been the biggest lesson you’ve taken away from competing against the nation’s top talent?

Quali Giran: The biggest lesson I’ve learned is that talent can get you noticed, but discipline and consistency are what separate players at the highest level. Everyone at that camp was skilled, athletic, and successful. What stood out most were the players who competed every possession, listened, learned, and stayed humble. It showed me that there is always another level to reach, and the work never stops.

Quali Giran

MG: Oakland Soldiers U15 is currently undefeated in EYBL play. What do you think has been the biggest key to the team’s success so far, and how have you helped set the tone as the point guard?

QG: Our success comes from playing for each other. We have a group that trusts one another, shares the ball, defends, and competes every game. As the point guard, my job is to lead, communicate, keep everyone involved, and make sure we’re playing the right way. I try to bring energy, stay composed, and help put my teammates in positions where they can be successful.

MG: You previously told us you play with ‘pace, poise, and purpose.’ How do those three traits show up in your game when the competition gets tougher on the EYBL circuit?

QG: When the competition gets tougher, those three things become even more important. Pace helps me control the game instead of rushing. Poise helps me stay calm under pressure and make good decisions. Purpose means every move I make has a reason behind it, whether it’s creating for a teammate, attacking a gap, or making a defensive play. The higher the level, the more important it is to think the game and stay disciplined.

Quali Giran

MG: With Peach Jam approaching, what are the biggest goals you have for yourself and your team, and what are you most excited to showcase on that stage?

QG: Our biggest goal is to compete for a championship and represent Oakland Soldiers the right way. Personally, I want to continue being a leader, impact winning in every area of the game, and help my team succeed. I’m excited to compete against the best players in the country and show that I can affect the game through scoring, playmaking, defense, leadership, and making winning plays.

MG: You’re already ranked among the top players in the Class of 2029 and have several college programs showing interest. How do you stay focused on development and not get caught up in the rankings and attention?

QG: I remind myself that rankings don’t win games and attention doesn’t make you better. My focus stays on improving every day as a player, student, teammate, and person. My family, coaches, and support system keep me grounded. I try to focus on the things I can control: my effort, attitude, preparation, and character. The goal is not to chase rankings—the goal is to become the best version of myself.

MG: When younger players watch you play, what do you hope they learn from the way you lead, compete, and carry yourself on and off the court?

QG: I hope they learn that you can be competitive and still be humble. You can work hard, respect others, take care of your academics, and represent your family with pride. Basketball is important, but character is even more important. I want younger players to see that success comes from discipline, consistency, faith, respect, and treating people the right way. If they remember anything about me, I hope it’s that I gave my best every day and always put the team first.



