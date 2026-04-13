These Six California High School Softball Are Perfect So Far in 2026

California high school softball has sure turned out to be an exciting 2025-26 season -- and even more so for a few teams with competing with perfect records.

Here is the list of the six undefeated teams, including one honorable mention, across the Golden State.

These California High School Softball Teams Are Undefeated

Murrieta Mesa Rams (18-0)

Senior pitcher Lilly Hauser broke Murrieta Mesa's school record for the most career strikeouts with 514 (and counting) on April 2.

The Rams are 7-0 in league play.

The Rams delivered an impressive 2-1 over JSerra Catholic behind Nyah Sanchez's RBI single and Finlee Angle's RBI. Hauser threw seven innings, scattering four hits while walking three and striking out 11.

Sophomore Tatum Wolff is leading the team with a .552 batting average, 32 hits, 20 RBIs, 10 doubles, one triple, five home runs and 32 runs scored.

Ponderosa Bruins (17-0)

Freshman pitcher Lauren Klomp struck out 13 batters in a no-hitter against Inderkum last week. She walked two batters across seven innings. Klomp has a 11-0 record on the season, two saves and three complete games.

The Bruins are 7-0 in league play.

Sophomore Kate McCartney is leading the Bruins' offense with a .596 batting average, 31 hits, 30 RBIs, five doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 30 runs scored.

St. Genevieve Valiants (11-0)

St. Genevieve defeated SPXSMA 14-12 in eight innings last month to keep the Valiants undefeated streak alive. The Valiants are 6-0 in league play.

Trinity Chess leads the Valiants with a .583 batting average in nine games played with 14 hits, 22 RBIs, five doubles, one triple, five home runs and 20 runs scored.

Destiny Christian Academy Lions (15-0)

The Lions had an impressive 1-0 victory over Saint Francis last month. Maddilyn Woodcock delivered the game-winning RBI single to score KK Fulmer during the third inning.

The Lions are 7-0 in league play. They have outscored opponents 157-11.

LSU commit Ayla Tuua leads the Lions, batting .659 with 27 hits, 43 RBIs, five doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 28 runs scored in 15 games.

East Nicolaus Spartans (11-0)

The Spartans rallied in the bottom of the seventh inning, hitting a two-run RBI single by Lily Smith. Avelina Machado and Kaylyn Ponce both homered to defeat McKinleyville 9-8 last month.

The Spartans are 4-0 in league play. Kylah Glenn has posted a 8-0 record in nine appearances while fanning 64 batters in 47 innings. Glenn has allowed 15 earned runs.

Marin Catholic Wildcats (14-0-1)

Marin Catholic earned an honorable mention after the Wildcats finished tied 1-1 with Amador Valley after seven innings in February

In league play, the Wildcats are 6-0. This season, they have outscored opponents 141-30. Morgan Carlson leads the Wildcats' offense with a .588 bating average, 30 hits, 15 RBIs, seven doubles, one triple, two home runs and 27 runs scored.

Edith Noriega | noriega0101@gmail.com | @noriega_edith