Top 10 California CIF Southern Section baseball left-handed pitchers: Vote for the best
The high school baseball season is underway in the CIF Southern Section, which is home to the nation's best programs including the 2024 national champions Corona Panthers.
High School on SI will be previewing the 2025 season with lists of the top players to keep an eye on in the Southland, including pitchers (right and left-handed), infielders, outfielders and big hitters to watch.
Here are the best left-handed pitchers in the Southern Section this spring.
TOP RIGHT-HANDED PITCHERS
1. Cody Kiemele, Arlington, Sr. (Arizona St.)
Listed at 6-foot-3, 195 pounds, Kiemele can reach 90mph on his fast ball and was part of a rotation that anchored an Arlington ballclub to a 26-5 record in 2024. He's the No. 3-ranked lefty in California, according to Prep Baseball Report.
2. Jaxon Baker, Paloma Valley, Sr. (Oregon)
Baker was 5-0 as a junior in nine appearance and struck out 50 batters in 44.1 innings. Baker towers at 6-foot-6 with a low-90s fastball and ranks as a top five left-handed pitcher in California.
3. Landon Hovermale, Norco, Jr. (Long Beach St.)
Hovermale won seven games in 12 appearances as a sophomore and struck out 58 batters in 59.1 innings.
4. Luke Medhurst, Newbury Park, Sr. (San Diego)
Medhurst is off to a hot start this spring, fanning 10 batters in 11 innings. Newbury Park started the 2025 season 4-1.
5. Tristan Dalzell, Los Alamitos, Sr. (Long Beach St.)
Dalzell helped the Griffins reach the CIF Southern Section Division 3 semifinals as a junior. He has USA baseball experience and is capable of developing into a weekend starter at the college level.
6. Joseph Moreno, South Hills, Sr. (UC Santa Barbara)
Moreno has a rangy frame at 6-foot-4, 170 pounds, but can reach 88mph on his fastball. Prep Baseball Report has Moreno ranked the No. 10 best lefty in California.
7. Logan Schmidt, Ganesha, So.
Schmidt could end up being the best pitcher in California when he's a senior. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound hurler topped out at 94mph in early February. Prep Baseball Report has Schmidt among the top prospects in his class nationally.
8. Luke Armijo, La Mirada, So.
As a freshman, Armijo was the second-best pitcher on La Mirada, striking out 38 batters in 37 innings with an ERA of just 1.89. He didn't allow a HR in 160 batters faced.
9. Brayden Charness, Sierra Canyon, Jr.
Charness hasn't seen a ton of action early this spring, but in his one outing against JSerra, he pitched one inning and had two strikeouts. Despite a smaller frame, Charness has been reported to get up to 85mph on his fastball.
10. Ty Hanley, Oaks Christian, Sr. (Cal State Bakersfield)
Hanley is one of Oak Christian's top arms. He's got 0.00 ERA in 2025 after pitching four inning and facing 17 batters.
EIGHT MORE
Ever Pforzheimer, Notre Dame/SO, So.
Colin Dirocco, JSerra, So.
Roy Kim, Great Oak, So.
Justin Gaisford, Valencia, Jr.
Noah Darnell, Santa Margarita, Jr.
Mason Berlinger, Westlake, Sr.
Nathan Mayfield, Gahr, Sr.
Kylen Gravely, Santa Margarita, Fr.
