All-CIF Southern Section 2025 football team, yearly awards by High School on SI

All-CIF Southern Section 2025 football team, yearly awards
The 2025 high school football season is over.
The CIF Southern Section crowned 14 champions, highlighted by a new Division 1 champion in Santa Margarita, which arguably provided the season's best storyline with former NFL quarterback Carson Palmer guiding his alma mater to a CIF State Open Division crown in his first year at the helm.
High School On SI has compiled an All-CIF Southern Section football team that best represents a collection of top talent from the entire section. This is not an All-Star team featuring the most talented players or most highly-touted prospects.
This All-CIF team is loaded with great players, but more importantly, it's filled with players from various divisions that impacted their team the most — with a premium on a championship season.
Here is the 2025 All-CIF Southern Section football team by High School On SI, which includes yearly awards such at Player, Offensive, Defensive, Breakout, Freshman and Coach of the Year honors — along with an offensive and defensive team.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
WR - TRENT MOSLEY, SANTA MARGARITA, SR. (USC)
Trent Mosley impacts winning, and at the highest level — plain and simple.
The USC commit played the season opener against Mission Viejo on August 22 before an injury sidelined him until October 10 against Mater Dei. Since his return, Santa Margarita went 7-1 with him in the lineup en route to the CIF Southern Section Division title and the CIF State Open Division crown.
He also played his best ball in those two championship games. He caught 10 passes for 293 yards and scored four TDs (two rushing) in the D1 final against Corona Centennial. Then he tallied 11 catches for 183 yards and three scores (one rushing) in the state final.
In nine games, Mosley totaled 831 receiving yards, 204 rushing yards and 16 total touchdowns (six receiving). Due to his immediate impact, and the level at which he did it, Mosley is High School On SI's 2025 CIF Southern Section Player of the Year.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
QB - TAYLOR LEE, OXNARD/PACIFICA, JR.
Lee was remarkable this fall, passing for 4,059 yards and 53 touchdowns on 244 of 367 passing. He completed 67% of his passes for a QB rating of 127.3 despite throwing 14 interceptions in his first year as a starter.
More importantly, this talented junior led the Tritons to a second straight CIF title, winning the Division 3 crown in a win over Palos Verdes, 20-10. Pacifica would go on to beat Granite Hills in the SoCal regional final before falling short in the CIF State final to Fresno Central East, 42-28.
On top of the arm talent, Lee is pretty good with his feet. He ran for 327 yards on 76 carries and scored five touchdowns this season
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
DB - JADEN WALK-GREEN, CORONA CENTENNIAL, JR.
The question is: what doesn't Jaden Walk-Green do? He's the ultimate Swiss-Army knife. He does everything.
Jaden Walk-Green led the Huskies in tackles (125), interceptions (10), pick-sixes (5), kicking points (75), fumble returns for a TD (1), punt return for a touchdown (1), and is third on the team in total touchdowns ... as a defensive player.
Walk-Green is so good, when he returns an interception for a touchdown, it's not a pick-six — it's a pic-seven because he's the kicker, too.
BREAKOUT PLAYER OF THE YEAR
ATH - LENNY IBARRA, LOS ALAMITOS, SR.
Ibarra is the epitome of a football player. He impacts the game on offense and defense. Ibarra rushed for 1,108 yards and had 666 yards receiving with 24 total touchdowns to anchor Los Alamitos to win the CIF Southern Section Division 2 title over Alpha League rival San Clemente.
Ibarra is also a menace on defense, leading the team with 136 tackles and tacking on four interceptions.
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR
ATH - AUSTIN MILLER, BELLFLOWER
I'm getting sniffs of 5-star potential already, and Austin Miller is just getting started.
The standout freshman ran for 883 yards and 13 touchdowns while hauling in 609 yards receiving on 35 carries and eight touchdowns in 13 games at Bellflower, which was 0-10 last season.
The Buccaneers' future looks bright.
COACH OF THE YEAR
CARSON PALMER, SANTA MARGARITA
In his first year at the helm, Carson Palmer led Santa Margarita to win a Trinity League title, a CIF Southern Section Division 1 plaque, and capped an 11-3 season with a CIF State Open Division championship.
Santa Margarita beat Mater Dei and Corona Centennial (twice) before topping California blue blood De La Salle in the state final.
- COLUMN: IS PALMER JUST GETTING STARTED?
ALL-CIF OFFENSE
(Position - Name, School, Year (College))
QB - Luke Fahey, Mission Viejo, Sr. (Ohio State)
3,199 yards passing, 25TDs; 340 yards rushing, 6TDs; Alpha League MVP
QB - Taylor Lee, Pacifica, Jr.
High School On SI 2025 Offensive Player of the Year
RB - Nicholas Gaoa, Barstow, Sr.
2,199 yards rushing, 29TDs, 146YPG; CIF-SS D7 champion
RB - Noah Penunuri, Rio Hondo Prep, Sr.
1,223 yards rushing, 22TDs, 94YPG; CIF-SS D5 champion
WR - Madden Williams, St. John Bosco, Sr. (Texas A&M)
804 yards receiving, 41 catches, 10 TDs; All-Trinity League first team honors
WR - Blake Wong, Norco, Jr.
1,470 yards, 84 catches, 20 TDs; All-Big West Upper League first team honors
WR - Jack Cunningham, Ventura, Sr.
2,140 yards receiving, 124 catches, 27TDs; CIF-SS D6 champion
WR - Trent Mosley, Santa Margarita, Sr. (USC)
High School On SI 2025 CIF Southern Section Player of the Year
TE - Mark Bowman, Mater Dei, Sr. (USC)
Nation's top TE caught 31 balls for 370 yards and two TDs.
OL - Jacob McKindley, Corona Centennial, Sr.
All-Big West Upper League Lineman of the Year
OL - Kayden Samuelu Utu, Orange Lutheran, Sr. (SMU)
All-Trinity League first team honors
OL - Elisha Mueller, Servite, So.
All-Trinity League first team honors
OL - Scotty Johnson, San Clemente, Sr.
All-Alpha League first team honors; CIF-SS D2 finalist
OL - Kodi Greene, Mater Dei, Sr. (Washington)
All-Trinity League Lineman of the Year
ATH - Kevika Mata'Utia- Martinez, La Habra, Jr.
OFF: 1,436 yards rushing, 13 TDs; DEF: 71 tackles, 3 FMB REC, FF; All-Epsilon League first team honors; CIF-SS D4 champion
K - Kyle Donahue, San Juan Hills, Sr.
12 of 13 on FGs, 44 of 45 on PATs, long 41 yards, 80 total points
ALL-CIF DEFENSE
(Position - Name, School, Year (College))
DL - Richie Wesley, Sierra Canyon, Sr. (Texas)
29 tackles, 12.5 TFL, 8.5 sacks, 5 INTs, FF, DEF TD; Mission League MVP
DL - Simote Katoanga, Santa Margarita, Sr. (USC)
38 tackles, 12 TFL, 3.5 sacks, 3 BLK FGs; All-Trinity League first team honors; CIF-SS D1 champion; CIF State Open Division champion
DL - Isaia Vandermade, Santa Margarita, Jr.
47 tackles, 13.5 TFL, 9 sacks, 2 FF; All-Trinity League first team honors; CIF-SS D1 champion; CIF State Open Division champion
DL - JD Hill, Mission Viejo, Sr. (Washington)
108 tackles, 25.5 TFL, 13 sacks, 2 FF; Alpha League Lineman of the Year
DL - Dutch Horisk, St. John Bosco, Sr. (Oregon)
59 tackles, 9TFL, 5.5 sacks; Trinity League co-MVP
LB - Dash Fifita, Santa Margarita, Sr. (Arizona)
101 tackles, 16 TFL, 6.5 sacks, 2 FF, INT; Trinity League Defensive Player of the Year; CIF-SS D1 champion; CIF State Open Division champion
LB - Shaun Scott, Mater Dei, Sr. (USC)
53 tackles, 21 TFL, 13.5 sacks, 4 FF; All-Trinity League first team honors
LB - Tristan Phillips, Ventura, Sr. (Oregon)
127 tackles, 17 TFL, 8 sacks, INT, FF, 2 BLK FGs; CIF-SS D6 champion
LB - Leki Holani, Santa Margarita, Sr. (Sacramento State)
108 tackles, 17.5 TFL, 6 sacks, 3 INTs, 3 FF, BLK PNT, 2 BLK FGs; CIF-SS D1 champion; CIF State Open Division champion
LB - Isaiah Phelps, Pacifica/Oxnard, Jr.
89 solo tackles, 23 TFL, 4 sacks, 2 FF; Marmonte League MVP; CIF-SS D3 champion
DB - CJ Lavender, Mater Dei, Sr. (UCLA)
58 tackles, 7 INTs, 5 PD, FMB REC, Trinity League co-MVP
DB - Jalen Flowers, Palos Verdes, So.
50 tackles, 5 INTs, 3 PD; All-Bay League first team selection; CIF-SS D3 finalist
DB - Madden Riordan, Sierra Canyon, Sr. (USC)
32 tackles, 4 INTs, 7 PDs, DEF TD; Mission League Defensive Player of the
DB - Jaden Walk-Green, Corona Centennial, Jr.
High School On SI 2025 Defensive Player of the Year
ATH - Lenny Ibarra, Los Alamitos, Sr.
High School On SI 2025 Breakout Player of the Year
P - Jacob Kreinbring, Loyola, Sr.
45 punts, 44.1 yard avg, long 61 yards, 19 inside 20
