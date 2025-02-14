Top 10 returning California high school baseball run producers for the 2025 season
The mettle of any hitter is what can they do with runners on base, especially in scoring position.
These are the 10 non-seniors from last season who drove in the most runs for California high school baseball teams.
The 2025 season is just around the corner with 28 games scheduled throughout the Golden State on Saturday. These numbers are based upon leaderboards posted on MaxPreps.
1. Clayton Harris, Etna, Jr.
Hit .562 with 55 RBIs in 89 at-bats as a junior last spring. Also hit a home run and 25 doubles. Contributed on the mound as well, making 14 appearances (two starts) where he compiled an 8-1 record and a 0.84 ERA.
2. 1B Ryan Bernwanger, Lincoln (San Jose), Jr.
In 94 at-bats last spring, the six-foot, 165 pound prospect hit .489 with three triples, six doubles and 46 RBIs. Helped Lincoln make it all the way to the Central Coast Section Division VI championship game, where it lost 3-1 to Menlo School.
3. Emmett Stacher, Etna, Sr.
In 83 at-bats last season, the incoming senior hit .554 with six home runs and 43 RBIs. Also contributed on the mound, compiling a 7-1 record with a 1.22 ERA in 11 appearances (five starts). The 5-10, 170 prospect could be an even bigger piece for Etna this season.
4. INF Deakin Brinkley, Bakersfield Christian, Jr.
In 79 at-bats last season, Brinkley hit .468 with two home runs and 42 RBIs, only striking out eight times. A junior this season, Brinkley could be a cornerstone piece in Bakersfield Christian's lineup for the next couple of seasons.
5. 1B/P Ari Silva, McClatchy (Sacramento), Jr.
In 87 at-bats last season, Silva hit .506 with two home runs and 40 RBIs, hitting seven doubles and three triples to go with it. On the mound, he made 10 appearances (six starts) and compiled a 4-2 record with a 2.23 ERA in 31.1 innings.
6. Johnny Coopman, Pacifica Christian (Newport Beach), Jr.
In 79 at-bats last season, the incoming junior hit .430 with three home runs and 40 RBIs. He also hit eight doubles and five triples. On the mound, he made 13 appearances and compiled an 8-2 record with a 0.69 ERA.
7. 1B Brayden Booth, Sultana (Hesperia), Sr.
In 90 at-bats as a junior, he hit three home runs and 39 RBIs, with 36 hits and six doubles. He also walked 11 times and struck out 14 times. The 6-2, 245 prospect could take on an even bigger role with Sultana this upcoming spring.
8. INF/RHP Jerod Bubba Smith, Fowler, Sr.
In 116 at-bats last season, Smith hit .371 with six home runs and 38 RBIs, also tacking on 12 doubles as well. On the mound, he made 17 appearances (12 starts), and compiled a 7-3 record with a 2.68 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 68 innings.
9. OF Hunter Meyer, Los Osos (Rancho Cucamonga), Sr.
As a junior last season, the 6-1, 180 prospect hit .466 with five home runs and 38 RBIs, also contributing nine doubles and a pair of triples. Over the course of 30 games, Meyer struck out 12 times and walked eight times. He could look to breakout even more as a senior this spring.
10. INF/P Jerry Niebla, Southwest EC (El Centro), Jr.
In 85 at-bats as a sophomore last season, Niebla hit .388 with 33 hits, six doubles and 38 RBIs. Could most likely continue his two-way status this spring, where a bigger role as a pitcher as well could be on the horizon.