Top 15 Northern California High School Girls Basketball Rankings (2/11/2025)
The regular season is in its final stretch before the section playoffs. Teams in Northern California are looking to end the regular season strong ahead of what be a very interesting playoff run.
Here are the best of the best from Northern California. In order to help make things easier, we place all Central Section teams in the North, though CIF officials can just as easily send them South once regionals begin after section playoffs.
Mitty may not be the team that it once was, with star McKenna Woliczko sustaining a season-ending knee injury earlier in the campaign, but the Monarchs remain at the top until someone can stop them and could be considered a heavy favorite to make the state title game.
1. Archbishop Mitty (18-3)
Have three regular season games remaining, starting with a Feb. 11 home game against Riordan, followed by a Feb. 14 road game against Sacred Heart Cathedral, capped off by a Feb. 18 home game against Saint Francis. Most recently beat St. Ignatius 63-37 on Feb. 7.
2. Clovis West (28-0)
Have one more regular season game left to keep their undefeated record heading into the Northern Section playoffs, with a Feb. 11 home game vs. Clovis West. Most recently beat Clovis 67-48 on Feb. 7.
3. Folsom (21-3)
Have two regular season games remaining, a Feb. 11 road game at St. Francis-Sacramento and a Feb. 14 home game vs. Oak Ridge. Most recently beat Whitney 72-42 on Feb. 7.
4. Acalanes (25-1)
Ended the regular season with an 81-8 win over College Park on Feb. 10. Have not lost since Jan. 3, where they lost to South Medford at home 68-63. Are now waiting for North Coast Section Playoff seeding.
5. Pinewood (18-3)
Have two regular season games left, a Feb. 14 home game vs. Sacred Heart Prep and a Feb. 18 road game vs. Notre Dame-Belmont. Most recently beat San Domenico on the road 70-38. Have not lost since Jan. 25 when they lost 54-50 to Clovis West in a tournament.
6. San Ramon Valley (23-3)
Ended the regular season with a 78-30 win over Monte Vista on Feb. 7. Have not lost since Jan. 18, a 57-52 road loss to Pinewood. Are now waiting for NCS playoff seeding.
7. Carondelet (22-4)
Ended the regular season with an 85-57 win over Los Gatos. Last loss was to San Ramon Valley by a score of 59-55 on Jan. 14. Now awaiting seeding and division placement for the NCS playoffs.
8. Archbishop Riordan (15-6)
Have three regular season games left, starting with a Feb. 11 road game against Mitty, followed by a Feb. 14 home game vs. Valley Christian and capped off with a Feb. 18 road game vs. St. Ignatius. Most recently beat Saint Francis 65-51 on Feb. 7.
9. McClatchy (19-6)
Have one more regular season game, a Feb. 11 road game against Grant. Most recently beat West Park 100-23 on Feb. 7.
10. Cardinal Newman (22-3)
Have one more regular season game, a Feb. 11 home game against Rancho Cotate. Most recently beat Analy 75-36 on the road. Last loss was a 60-44 loss to Clovis in a tournament on Dec. 21.
11. Priory (18-4)
Have two more regular season games, facing Menlo on the road on Feb. 14 and Sacred Heart Prep on the road on Feb. 18. Most recently beat University-San Francisco 71-36 on Feb. 8.
12. Central (21-5)
Have one regular season game left, facing Clovis at home on Feb. 11. Most recently beat Clovis East on the road 52-43 on Feb. 7. Last loss was on Feb. 1 (52-35) to Oakland Tech.
13. St. Joseph-Santa Maria (20-6)
Have one more regular season game left, facing Righetti at home on Feb. 11. Most recently beat Morro Bay 68-30 on Feb. 7.
14. Piedmont (19-4)
Have two more regular season games left, a Feb. 12 home game vs. Alameda and a Feb. 14 home game vs. Castro Valley. Most recently beat Antelope 61-47 on Feb. 8.
15. Saint Francis (17-5)
Have two more regular season games, a Feb. 11 road game vs. St. Ignatius and a Feb. 18 road game vs. Mitty. Most recently lost 65-51 to Riordan on Feb. 7.