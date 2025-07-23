High School

Top Prospects 2026 MLB Draft Prospects Headline Rosters for Dick's All-American Classic

Perfect Game reveals participants for Aug. 17th contest at San Diego's Petco Park

Gary Adornato

Grady Emerson of Argyle High School in Texas, the No. 1 rated player in the Class of 2026, will play for Team West in the Dick's All-American Classic at San Diego's Petco Park in August.
Sixty of the nation's top high school baseball players from across the nation have been named to the rosters of the 23rd annual Dick's All-American Classic this August in San Diego.

Petco Park Will Showcase Future Major League Hopefuls

The All-American Classic is part of a full weekend of activities hosted by Perfect Game, August 15-17 at San Diego's Petco Park, home of the San Diego Padres, with the contest being streamed on PerfectGame.TV at 3:00 p.m. PT on Sunday, August 17.

Showcase of Future MLB Draft Picks

The All-American teams, comprised of Team East and Team West, feature several highly coveted potential 2026 MLB Draft picks, including Grady Emerson and Jacob Lombard, the No. 1 and No. 2 rated players in the country, respectively, by Perfect Game. Lombard is also the son of Detroit Tigers bench coach George Lombard.

Emerson is 6-2, 180-pound shortstop at Argyle High in Texas who has committed to the University of Texas. Lombard is also a shortstop, who stands 6-3 and weighs 185. He plays for Gulliver Prep in Florida.

Other players with major league bloodlines include Joseph Contreras, son of former MLB All-Star Jose Contreras (who will also serve as a coach at the event); infielder Miller Sheets, son of former 4-time MLB All-Star Ben Sheets; and infielder Trey Ebel, son of Dodgers third base coach Dino Ebel.

The All-Americans come from 20 different U.S. states and Puerto Rico, with California boasting a nation-best 13 players.

Padres Legends Will Manage the Teams

Padres fans will have plenty to root for during the event as two former players will be on hand to manage the teams. Trevor Hoffman will manage the West team, while Ryan Klesko is the skipper of Team East. Both of their coaching staffs will be filled with former Major League players.

All-Star Game and Home Run Challenge Also Part of the Festivities

The event will begin with the PG 2025 All-Star Game on Friday morning. The event's annual Home Run Challenge will take place over Friday and Saturday, all leading up to the All-American Classic on Sunday.

Team East Roster

Number

Player

Position

High School

0

Keaton Neal

SS/RHP

Spring Hill (KS)

1

Brady Harris

OF

Trinity Christian (FL)

2

Malachi Washington

OF

Parkview (GA)

3

Collin Bland

1B

Houston (TN)

4

Jaxson Wood

IF

Hoover (AL)

5

Wilson Andersen

RHP

Tampa Jesuit (FL)

6

Kaden Wachter

RHP

Tampa Jesuit (FL)

7

Louis Hernandez

IF

Lake Mary (FL)

8

Andrew Costello

C

Cathedral Prep (PA)

9

Martin Shelar

OF

Marist (GA)

10

Braylen Montgomery

OF

Walker (LA)

11

Carson Boleman

LHP

Southside Christian (SC)

12

Gio Rojas

LHP

Stoneman Douglas (FL)

13

Noah Wilson

OF

McCallie (TN)

14

Jovorski Lane Jr.

C

Grapevine (TX)

15

Brock Rein

IF

Starr's Mill (GA)

16

Matt Ponatoski

IF

Archbishop Moeller (OH)

17

Carson May

C

Olathe East (KS)

18

Gunner Skelton

IF

Columbia Academy (TN)

19

Denton Lord

RHP

South Walton (FL)

20

Nate Davis

OF

Bishop Moore (FL)

21

Joseph Contreras

RHP

Blessed Trinity (GA)

22

Bo Holloway

LHP

Nolensville (TN)

23

Jacob Lombard

IF

Gulliver Prep (FL)

27

Brady Snow

RHP

American Heritage (FL)

28

Isaiah Galason

IF

Houston County (GA)

32

Miller Sheets

IF

Sterling (LA)

33

Pablo Figueroa

RHP

Central Pointe Christian (PR)

34

RJ Cope

LHP

Georgia Premier Academy (GA)

35

Keon Johnson

IF

First Presbyterian Day (GA)

45

Aiden Ruiz

IF

Stony Brook (NY)

Team West Roster

Number

Player

Position

High School

1

Isaiah Hearn

OF

Chaminade Prep (CA)

2

Trey Rangel

RHP

The Colony (TX)

3

Cole Prosek

IF

Magnolia Heights (MS)

4

Kevin Roberts Jr.

OF

Jackson Prep (MS)

5

Rookie Shepard

IF

Faith Lutheran (NV)

6

Jensen Hirschkorn

RHP

Kingsburg (CA)

7

Grady Emerson

IF

Argyle (TX)

8

Dillon Moss

C

IMG Academy (FL)

9

Julian Cazares

RHP

Los Banos (CA)

10

Dylan Blomker

RHP

La Cueva (NM)

11

Easton Autrey

IF

Corsicanna (TX)

12

AJ Curry

OF

University City (CA)

13

Alain Gomez-Gudino

C

Saguaro (AZ)

14

Anthony Murphy

OF

Corona (CA)

15

Trey Ebel

IF

Corona (CA)

18

Blake Bowen

OF

JSera Catholic (CA)

19

Savion Sims

RHP

Edmond Santa Fe (OK)

20

TJ McQuillan

1B

Chicago Mount Carmel (IL)

21

Cole Koeninger

IF

Keller (TX)

22

Tyler Spangler

IF

De La Salle (CA)

23

Grayson Willoughby

RHP

Trinity (KY)

24

Shawn Sullivan

RHP

Walsh Jesuit (OH)

26

Eric Booth Jr.

OF

Oak Grove (MS)

27

Ryan Harwood

OF

Casteel (AZ)

28

Logan Schmidt

LHP

Ganesha (CA)

31

Connor Comeau

IF

Anderson (TX)

32

Logan Georges

RHP

Clovis (CA)

33

Phinn Waters

LHP

Briarcrest Christian (TN)

44

Ethan Bass

IF

Glenbrook North (IL)

50

Archer Horn

SS/RHP

St. Ignatius College Prep (CA)

52

Eric Zdunek

OF

Oarnge Lutheran (CA)

Gary Adornato
GARY ADORNATO

Gary Adornato began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982, while still a mass communications major at Towson University, and in 2003 became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined SBLive Sports as the company's East Coast Managing Editor.

