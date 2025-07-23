Top Prospects 2026 MLB Draft Prospects Headline Rosters for Dick's All-American Classic
Sixty of the nation's top high school baseball players from across the nation have been named to the rosters of the 23rd annual Dick's All-American Classic this August in San Diego.
Petco Park Will Showcase Future Major League Hopefuls
The All-American Classic is part of a full weekend of activities hosted by Perfect Game, August 15-17 at San Diego's Petco Park, home of the San Diego Padres, with the contest being streamed on PerfectGame.TV at 3:00 p.m. PT on Sunday, August 17.
Showcase of Future MLB Draft Picks
The All-American teams, comprised of Team East and Team West, feature several highly coveted potential 2026 MLB Draft picks, including Grady Emerson and Jacob Lombard, the No. 1 and No. 2 rated players in the country, respectively, by Perfect Game. Lombard is also the son of Detroit Tigers bench coach George Lombard.
Emerson is 6-2, 180-pound shortstop at Argyle High in Texas who has committed to the University of Texas. Lombard is also a shortstop, who stands 6-3 and weighs 185. He plays for Gulliver Prep in Florida.
Other players with major league bloodlines include Joseph Contreras, son of former MLB All-Star Jose Contreras (who will also serve as a coach at the event); infielder Miller Sheets, son of former 4-time MLB All-Star Ben Sheets; and infielder Trey Ebel, son of Dodgers third base coach Dino Ebel.
The All-Americans come from 20 different U.S. states and Puerto Rico, with California boasting a nation-best 13 players.
Padres Legends Will Manage the Teams
Padres fans will have plenty to root for during the event as two former players will be on hand to manage the teams. Trevor Hoffman will manage the West team, while Ryan Klesko is the skipper of Team East. Both of their coaching staffs will be filled with former Major League players.
All-Star Game and Home Run Challenge Also Part of the Festivities
The event will begin with the PG 2025 All-Star Game on Friday morning. The event's annual Home Run Challenge will take place over Friday and Saturday, all leading up to the All-American Classic on Sunday.
Team East Roster
Number
Player
Position
High School
0
Keaton Neal
SS/RHP
Spring Hill (KS)
1
Brady Harris
OF
Trinity Christian (FL)
2
Malachi Washington
OF
Parkview (GA)
3
Collin Bland
1B
Houston (TN)
4
Jaxson Wood
IF
Hoover (AL)
5
Wilson Andersen
RHP
Tampa Jesuit (FL)
6
Kaden Wachter
RHP
Tampa Jesuit (FL)
7
Louis Hernandez
IF
Lake Mary (FL)
8
Andrew Costello
C
Cathedral Prep (PA)
9
Martin Shelar
OF
Marist (GA)
10
Braylen Montgomery
OF
Walker (LA)
11
Carson Boleman
LHP
Southside Christian (SC)
12
Gio Rojas
LHP
Stoneman Douglas (FL)
13
Noah Wilson
OF
McCallie (TN)
14
Jovorski Lane Jr.
C
Grapevine (TX)
15
Brock Rein
IF
Starr's Mill (GA)
16
Matt Ponatoski
IF
Archbishop Moeller (OH)
17
Carson May
C
Olathe East (KS)
18
Gunner Skelton
IF
Columbia Academy (TN)
19
Denton Lord
RHP
South Walton (FL)
20
Nate Davis
OF
Bishop Moore (FL)
21
Joseph Contreras
RHP
Blessed Trinity (GA)
22
Bo Holloway
LHP
Nolensville (TN)
23
Jacob Lombard
IF
Gulliver Prep (FL)
27
Brady Snow
RHP
American Heritage (FL)
28
Isaiah Galason
IF
Houston County (GA)
32
Miller Sheets
IF
Sterling (LA)
33
Pablo Figueroa
RHP
Central Pointe Christian (PR)
34
RJ Cope
LHP
Georgia Premier Academy (GA)
35
Keon Johnson
IF
First Presbyterian Day (GA)
45
Aiden Ruiz
IF
Stony Brook (NY)
Team West Roster
Number
Player
Position
High School
1
Isaiah Hearn
OF
Chaminade Prep (CA)
2
Trey Rangel
RHP
The Colony (TX)
3
Cole Prosek
IF
Magnolia Heights (MS)
4
Kevin Roberts Jr.
OF
Jackson Prep (MS)
5
Rookie Shepard
IF
Faith Lutheran (NV)
6
Jensen Hirschkorn
RHP
Kingsburg (CA)
7
Grady Emerson
IF
Argyle (TX)
8
Dillon Moss
C
IMG Academy (FL)
9
Julian Cazares
RHP
Los Banos (CA)
10
Dylan Blomker
RHP
La Cueva (NM)
11
Easton Autrey
IF
Corsicanna (TX)
12
AJ Curry
OF
University City (CA)
13
Alain Gomez-Gudino
C
Saguaro (AZ)
14
Anthony Murphy
OF
Corona (CA)
15
Trey Ebel
IF
Corona (CA)
18
Blake Bowen
OF
JSera Catholic (CA)
19
Savion Sims
RHP
Edmond Santa Fe (OK)
20
TJ McQuillan
1B
Chicago Mount Carmel (IL)
21
Cole Koeninger
IF
Keller (TX)
22
Tyler Spangler
IF
De La Salle (CA)
23
Grayson Willoughby
RHP
Trinity (KY)
24
Shawn Sullivan
RHP
Walsh Jesuit (OH)
26
Eric Booth Jr.
OF
Oak Grove (MS)
27
Ryan Harwood
OF
Casteel (AZ)
28
Logan Schmidt
LHP
Ganesha (CA)
31
Connor Comeau
IF
Anderson (TX)
32
Logan Georges
RHP
Clovis (CA)
33
Phinn Waters
LHP
Briarcrest Christian (TN)
44
Ethan Bass
IF
Glenbrook North (IL)
50
Archer Horn
SS/RHP
St. Ignatius College Prep (CA)
52
Eric Zdunek
OF
Oarnge Lutheran (CA)