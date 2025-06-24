Nationals vs. Padres Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 24
Boy, I wasn’t kidding when I said James Wood had all the power hitting momentum heading into this series. He not only cashed on our home run prop suggestion, but he had three hits in the Nationals 10-6 win over the Padres.
This game might as well have been an Oprah giveaway for Nationals hitters. Woods and Josh Bell, who also homered — both were involved in the trade that sent Juan Soto to the Padres several years ago — got to show San Diego fans what they are missing.
On Tuesday, Trevor Williams (3-8, 5.54 ERA) starts for the Nationals. He has struggled this season, though he’s 1-1 with a 4.91 ERA in his career against the Padres. San Diego counters with rookie Ryan Bergert (1-0, 1.88 ERA), who’s impressed in limited action and will be making his first career appearance against Washington.
Now let’s see how things could shake out.
Nationals vs. Padres Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Nationals +1.5 (-140)
- Padres -1.5 (+116)
Moneyline
- Nationals (+144)
- Padres (-172)
Total
- Over 8.5 (-112)
- Under 8.5 (-108)
Nationals vs. Padres Probable Pitchers
- Nationals: Trevor Williams (3-8, 5.54 ERA)
- Padres: Ryan Bergert (1-0, 1.88 ERA)
Nationals vs. Padres How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 24, 2025
- Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Petco Park
- How to Watch (TV): Padres TV Network, MASN 2
- Nationals Record: 33-46
- Padres Record: 42-36
Nationals vs. Padres Best MLB Prop Bet
- C.J. Abrams Over 1.5 Total Bases (-105 at FanDuel)
Aside from the former Padres, Abrams has been a spark in Washington’s lineup this month, batting .375 (15-for-40) in June. His recent string of multi-hit games and consistent contact make him a strong candidate to tally extra bases. He’s registered 11 home runs and 16 doubles thanks to genuine power that isn’t tied to platoon advantages.
His .356 on-base percentage, combined with encouraging underlying metrics like a barrel rate above 10% and hard-hit rate near 45%, backs up his extra-base potential. He’s also riding clear momentum, coming off a three-hit, three-RBI performance in Monday’s win, and looks both dialed in and confident—traits that often lead to consecutive strong outings. Meanwhile, San Diego’s pitching is reeling, particularly in the bullpen, which has allowed 28 runs in its last six games, giving Abrams prime opportunity to do damage at the top of the order once again.
Nationals vs. Padres Prediction and Pick
Oddsmakers are leaning too heavy in the Padres’ favor after Monday’s wacky loss. The Nats proved they can generate vast loads of offensive power at Petco with a combined six hits from Wood and CJ Abrams. Most specifically, I think the starting pitching also favors Washington more than the lines suggest. While Williams has struggled on-and-off through ‘25, he’s shown flashes of effectiveness — especially by limiting walks to a 5.7% clip.
Bergert has looked real sharp in his limited action, but the Nats have a well enough respectable batted ball profile to present trouble. Monday’s high-leverage workload could leave the Padres’ trusty bullpen vulnerable, so I’m looking at the Nats’ moneyline price as the best value on the board.
Pick: Nationals (+144 at FanDuel)
