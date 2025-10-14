Trailblazer From SacTown, Daisy Throckmorton Becomes McClatchy’s First-Ever Female Varsity Quarterback
Being the first in anything comes with a platform and a responsibility but if anyone can take the sports world by storm it's the girl from SacTown Daisy Throckmorton.
Finding Her Happy Place on the Field
She is loving every aspect of the game and every time you see her take the field you can tell that's exactly where she is meant to be. Not only is Throckmorton an incredible athlete on the field she's an even better human being off of it and hopes inspire the next generation. Known for being a top quarterback in Flag football and a certified hooper, Throckmorton has stepped into a new role at McClatchy as a quarterback for the school's varsity football team making her the first female quarterback the program has ever had.
Head Coach Quantrell Jackson Sr. told ABC 10 in Sacramento when asked about Throckmorton, "Never in any of my years. Probably 20 years or so. I've ever seen a player of Daisy's caliber out on the football field with the boys."
Recently High School On SI's Myckena Guerrero caught up with Throckmorton for a Q&A.
Q & A with Daisy Throckmorton the Trail Blazer Breaking Barriers on and off the field
Myckena Guerrero: Every time you step on the field, there’s this calm confidence about you like you’re exactly where you’re meant to be. When you’re under center, it’s clear this is your happy place. Where does that love for the game come from?
Daisy Throckmorton: Playing football has always been something I love to do so every time I’m on the field, I’m exactly where I want to be. My dad introduced me to football and he loves it as well so that’s where my love for the game stemmed from.
MG: You’ve proven yourself as not only an incredible flag football and basketball player, but now you’re breaking barriers as the quarterback for McClatchy’s football team. Your coach said your level of play is “absolutely incredible.” What has this experience been like for you?
DT: It has overall been a great experience. My coaches and teammates have all been amazing and it has been so cool to build relationships with all of them. They are all super supportive of me and I’m very grateful for that.
MG: Who or what has inspired you most to become the athlete and person you are today?
DT: My parents have been the most inspirational people in my life because they are constantly making sacrifices for me to be where I am today. I can count on one hand the number of my games they have missed throughout my career and I will always be thankful for that. They inspire me to be better everyday.
MG: You’re making history as the first girl quarterback in your school’s history, giving other girls hope and showing them what’s possible. What does that mean to you, knowing you’re paving the way for the next generation?
DT: I am very grateful that I have the opportunity to impact the younger generation of athletes, and I am thinking about running a camp for elementary through middle school students to connect through football.
MG: We see your stats but who is Daisy beyond the field and the court? How would you describe yourself outside of sports?
DT: Outside of sports, I really like spending time with my friends and family. I love to help other people and spread positivity as much as I can to the people in my life.
MG: For coaches and recruiters watching your journey what should they know about you? What will you bring to their program that goes beyond the numbers?
DT: To coaches watching me I hope they can see my competitiveness and passion for the game. I am willing to make sacrifices for my teammates and do whatever it takes to win.
MG: When all is said and done, what kind of legacy do you hope to leave behind?
DT: The legacy I hope to leave behind is to be known as someone who was always putting others first, and never letting anything stop me from achieving my goals.