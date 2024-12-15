Vanden vs. Rio Hondo Prep: Live score, updates from CIF State Division 3-A Championship
Vanden (12-2) will take on Rio Hondo Prep (13-1) in Saturday’s CIF State Division 3-A Championship.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Pacific time at Long Beach Community College.
Vanden is seeking its second state championship in four seasons while Rio Hondo Prep will play for its first state title.
The Vikings have won eight straight games, including a 28-14 victory over Pleasant Valley in the 3-A Regional Finals. Senior quarterback Kalani Mcleod, one of the most prolific passers in California, has thrown for 4,090 yards and 36 touchdowns this season.
The Kares, who downed Poway 28-14 in the Regional Finals, have also piled up eight consecutive victories.
Pregame
Vanden offensive leaders: Senior quarterback Kalani Mcleod (250 of 349 passing, 4,090 yards, 36 touchdowns, seven interceptions); Senior running back Zack Tayeh (133 carries, 711 yards, 13 total touchdowns); Senior wide receiver Logan Bailey (90 catches, 1,268 yards, nine touchdowns); Senior wide receiver Chris Clark (46 catches, 985 yards, 11 touchdowns)
Rio Hondo Prep offensive leaders: Junior quarterback Yanick Diaz (46 of 88 passing, 771 yards, 10 touchdowns, four interceptions); Junior running back Noah Penunuri (201 carries, 1,733 yards, 28 total touchdowns); Senior ruining back Nathaniel Curtis (85 carries, 961 yards, 18 total touchdowns)
Vanden defensive leaders: Senior defensive back Jamarion Grace (three interceptions); Junior defensive back Eamon Lacy (two interceptions)
Rio Hondo Prep defensive leaders: Junior linebacker Rainn Pollock (36 total tackles, five interceptions, three pass breakups, two fumble recoveries); Senior linebacker Caedan Holcomb (76 total tackles, eight pass breakups, three forced fumbles, two fumble receivers, six quarterback hurries)
