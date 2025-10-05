Video: California high school football 'cramping' controversy; Sierra Canyon vs Serra
A Mission League high school football opener between Sierra Canyon and Gardena Serra on Friday, Oct. 3 turned into the story of the weekend when Sierra Canyon offensive players fell to the ground pretending to cramp.
Video breakdown below ...
The video originally tweeted by Dan Lovi of the LA Daily News has millions of views when considering the outlets that've have reposted, including a lot of local media outlets and Barstool Sports.
The incident took place late in the third quarter when Sierra Canyon was already up 23-0 in an eventual 30-0 victory. Sierra Canyon coach Jon Ellinghouse admitted to being infuriated by the Serra players constantly dropping to the ground, however, after the game also said he regrets doing it and would take it back if he could.
Leading up to the scene, Sierra Canyon was led to believe Serra defensive players were falling to the ground pretending to cramp repeatedly to stop Sierra Canyon's offense. Ellinghouse said the cramps came while the Trailblazers were in a hurry up offense and/or in the redzone.
In the second quarter, two Serra defenders suddenly drop to the floor before the ball is snapped (which stopped play). One player flails his body and pops right back up after what appears to be an 'abort' from seeing his teammate was already on the ground grabbing his leg.
Senior reporter Tarek Fattal breaks down the footage ...
VIDEO BREAKDOWN
Serra coach Scott Altenberg told the LA Times he never instructed his players to do so.
Worth noting: no Serra players stopped play for cramping on offense.
In the breakdown video, you'll see Altenberg come onto the field in anger while his assistant coaches hold him back from trying to approach the Sierra Canyon sideline. Serra athletic director Artis Perry is scene crossing the field immediately to speak with Sierra Canyon's athletic staff. That was caught on video, too. (VIDEO)
MORE ON THE GAME
Sierra Canyon (5-0), which is expected to contend with a CIF Southern Section Division 1 title with programs like Mater Dei, St. John Boso, Corona Centennial, Santa Margarita and Mission Viejo has been dominating this season. The victory Friday night gave the defense its fourth shutout of the year.
Havon Finney and Myles Baker each had interception returns for touchdowns. Serra was 0 for 10 passing in the game and totaled just 21 rushing yards for the evening on 26 attempts.
Serra (3-3) is a very good program with standout athletes like Khary Wilder (Ohio State) and Marcellous Ryan (North Carolina). Duvay Williams, a standout junior, is one of the country's most coveted defensive backs for the 2027 class. Senior athlete DeVohn Moutra might be one of SoCal's best two-way players — he's committed to Sacramento State.
