Vote: Who should be SBLive’s Northern California High School Athlete of the Week (8/28/2024)?

Brison Abbott, a senior running back at Bakersfield, rushed 13 times for 146 yards and four touchdowns in a 54-0 win over Edison.
Dylan Burke, a senior quarterback at Rodriguez, completed 9 of 12 passes for 226 yards and six touchdowns in a 53-0 win over Fremont-Oakland. Three of them went to Jermaine Missouri who had four catches overall for 153 yards.
Laten Butler, a junior at Mariposa County, had six catches for 177 yards and four touchdowns in a wild 42-40 loss to Yosemite.
Lono Chouteau (Inderkum) had seven catches for 161 yards and a touchdowns in a 27-21 win over Monterey Trail.
Cole Davis, a quarterback at Pleasant Grove, completed 18 of 24 passes for 318 yards and four touchdowns in a 37-0 win over River City.
Jelani Dippel, a sophomore QB at top-ranked Central, completed 20 of 26 for 293 yards and two touchdowns in his varsity debut, a 40-0 win over Garza.
Kaleb Edwards (Oak Ridge), a 5-star senior tight end, had eight catches for 153 yards and a touchdowns in a 28-14 loss to Frontier-Bakersfield.
Robert Evans, a receiver and running back at Rosamond, rushed 19 times for 154 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-6 win over Littlerock.
Tyler Franklin passed for 222 yards and accounted for four touchdowns, leading Bullard to a 35-0 win over Golden Valley.
Andrew Garcia, of Boron, rushed 14 times for 201 yards and three touchdowns in a 44-28 win over Bishop Montgomery.
Daniel Gomez, of Hanford, accounted for 262 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-29 win over Kennedy.
Joaquin Graves-Mercado, Oak Ridge, threw for 371 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-14 loss to Frontier-Bakersfield.
Will Green, a senior receiver at Vista del Lago, had seven catches for 140 yards and three touchdowns in a 33-27 win over Laguna Creek.
CJ Jones, a wide receiver at Sunnyside, had eight catches for 151 yards and two touchdowns in a 54-27 win over Madera.
Nikko Juarez (Manteca) rushed 17 times for 235 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-9 win over Elk Grove.
Brandon Lambert, Grant, scored on touchdown runs of 33, 10 and 7 yards leading the Pacers to a 28-7 win over Edison.
Aidan Lopez (Casa Roble) threw for 312 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-8 loss to Placer
Ryder Lyons, Folsom: The junior 5-star quarterback accounted for 265 yards and three touchdowns in a 63-20 win over Long Beach Poly.
Jackson McPeak (River Valley) accounted for 452 yards and six touchdowns in a 48-31 win over McClatchy to end a 22-game win streak. McPeak carried 19 times for 277 yards and five touchdowns and added 185 yards passing and another score.
Max Medina, a QB at Patterson, completed 22 of 24 passes for 324 yards and three touchdowns in a 39-21 win over Merced.
Jayden Najera, of Golden West, completed 22 of 33 passes for 280 yards and four touchdowns in a 44-37 double-overtime loss to Arroyo Grande.
Dvaughn Norwood, a sophomore at Oakmont, rushed 14 times for 153 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-13 win over Bella Vista to snap a 13-game losing streak over two previous seasons.
Kean Saing, of Johansen, rushed 17 times for 201 yards and four touchdowns, in a 37-0 win over Modesto.
Enrique Segura, a middle linebacker for Redwood, had 16 tackles in a 31-21 loss to Centennial.
Brandon Smith, a junior at Central, rushed 13 times for 187 yards and three touchdowns in a 40-0 win over Garza.
Noah Tasi, of Coalinga, threw for 229 yards and five touchdowns and no interceptions in a 49-0 win over Caruthers.
Dylan Teixeira, a wide receiver at Coalinga, had five catches for 109 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-0 win over Caruthers.
Tanner Wilson, a quarterback and free safety at Sunnyside, had quite the all-around game during a 54-27 win over Madera, completing 21 of 25 for 277 yards and three touchdowns, rushing nine times for 114 yards and adding 20 tackles on defense.