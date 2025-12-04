California High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Dec. 2
All the section champions have been crowned. Now it's time for the CIF State Bowl Game Championships.
CIF BOWL BRACKETS | All 15 brackets here
First regional play takes place this week, with the winners from the South and North playing Dec. 12-13 all scheduled for either Saddleback College, Buena Park High School Stadium or Fullerton Union High School District Stadium.
The crazy, upside down world of the Southern Section Division 1 playoffs turned out an emphatic championship in Santa Margarita, a shockingly lopsided winn over previous No. 1 Corona Centennal, 42-7.
- CIF BRACKETS | All 10 section playoff results
Santa Margarita has earned the No. 1 spot heading into regionals, though the Eagles won't play next until Dec. 13 when it takes on new No. 2 De La Salle for the CIF State Open Division finals.
- SECTIONS CHAMPIONSHIPS | Scores, updates, highlights
For this late in the season, there were a number of movement among the Top 25 rankings.
CALIFORNIA’S TOP 25 FOOTBALL RANKINGS (DEC. 2, 2025)
No. 1 Santa Margarita (10-3, LW #2)
Last week: Beat Corona Centennial, 42-7
Next: Dec. 13 vs. De La Salle at Saddleback College
2. De La Salle (12-0, LW #3)
Last week: Idle
Next: Dec. 13 vs. Santa Margarita at Saddleback College
No. 3 Corona Centennial (11-2, LW rank #1)
Last week: Lost to Santa Margarita, 42-7
Season over
4. Mater Dei (8-3, LW #1)
Season over
5. Sierra Canyon (10-1, LW #5)
Season over
6. St. John Bosco (9-2, LW #6)
Season over
7. Mission Viejo (9-2, LW #8)
Season over
8. Folsom (12-1, LW #8)
Last week: Beat Oak Ridge, 21-14
Next: Friday vs. Riordan
9. Los Alamitos (12-2, LW #9)
Last week: Bean San Clemente, 33-20
Next: Friday vs. Cathedral Catholic
10. Riordan (12-0, LW #11)
Last week: Idle
Next: Friday at Folsom
11. Orange Lutheran (3-9, LW #11)
Season over
12. Servite (6-5, LW #12)
Season over
13. Cathedral Catholic (12-2, LW #16)
Last week: Beat Carlsbad, 20-16
Next: Friday at Los Alamitos
14. Pittsburg (12-2, LW #17)
Last week: Beat Cardinal Newman, 42-17
Next: Saturday vs. Central East
15. San Clemente (9-5, LW #13)
Last week: Lost to Los Alamitos, 33-20
Season over
16. Oxnard Pacifica (14-0, LW #18)
Last week: Beat Palos Verdes, 20-10
Next: Saturday at Granite Hills
17. Carlsbad (10-2, LW #15)
Last week: Lost to Cathedral Catholic, 20-16
Season over
18. Central East (12-1, LW #19)
Last week: Idle
Next: Saturday at Pittsburg
19. Granite Hills (10-4, LW NR)
Last week: Beat Lincoln
Next: Saturday vs. Oxnard Pacifica
20. Lincoln-San Diego (10-3, LW #14)
Last week: Lost to Granite Hills, 41-29
Season over
21. Leuzinger (10-2, LW #21)
Season over
22. Murrieta Valley (9-4, LW #22)
Season over
23. St. Mary’s-Stockton (11-2, LW 24)
Last week: Beat Granite Bay, 38-24
Next: Friday vs. Serra
24. Serra (10-4, LW NR)
Last week: Beat Los Gatos, 28-21
Next: Friday at St. Mary's
25. Oak Ridge (9-4, LW 23)
Last week: Lost to Folsom, 21-14
Season over