California High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Dec. 2

Santa Margarita moves to the top after Southern Section Division 1 title, now faces De La Salle for the state title

Santa Margarita defeats Corona Centennial 42-7 to win the CIF Southern Section Division 1 championship at the Rose Bowl on Friday, November 28, 2025.
Santa Margarita defeats Corona Centennial 42-7 to win the CIF Southern Section Division 1 championship at the Rose Bowl on Friday, November 28, 2025. / Arnold Leos

All the section champions have been crowned. Now it's time for the CIF State Bowl Game Championships.

CIF BOWL BRACKETS | All 15 brackets here

First regional play takes place this week, with the winners from the South and North playing Dec. 12-13 all scheduled for either Saddleback College, Buena Park High School Stadium or Fullerton Union High School District Stadium.

The crazy, upside down world of the Southern Section Division 1 playoffs turned out an emphatic championship in Santa Margarita, a shockingly lopsided winn over previous No. 1 Corona Centennal, 42-7.

Santa Margarita has earned the No. 1 spot heading into regionals, though the Eagles won't play next until Dec. 13 when it takes on new No. 2 De La Salle for the CIF State Open Division finals.

For this late in the season, there were a number of movement among the Top 25 rankings.

CALIFORNIA’S TOP 25 FOOTBALL RANKINGS (DEC. 2, 2025)

No. 1 Santa Margarita (10-3, LW #2)

High school football California
Trent Mosley was all smiles after accounting for nearly 300 receiving yards in his team's surprisingly lopsided 42-7 win over Corona Centennial at the Rose Bowl for the 2025 Southern Section Division 1 title. / Photo courtesy of Santa Margarita High School

Last week: Beat Corona Centennial, 42-7
Next: Dec. 13 vs. De La Salle at Saddleback College

2. De La Salle (12-0, LW #3)

High school football California
De La Salle celebrated its 33rd straight championship on Nov. 21 at Diablo Valley College with a hard-fought 24-17 win over Pittsburg / Photo by Ernie Abrea


Last week: Idle
Next: Dec. 13 vs. Santa Margarita at Saddleback College

No. 3 Corona Centennial (11-2, LW rank #1)

Last week: Lost to Santa Margarita, 42-7
Season over

4. Mater Dei (8-3, LW #1)


Season over

5. Sierra Canyon (10-1, LW #5)

Season over

6. St. John Bosco (9-2, LW #6)

Season over

7. Mission Viejo (9-2, LW #8)

Season over

8. Folsom (12-1, LW #8)

Ryder Lyons, Folsom
What a week for Ryder Lyons. The Folsom senior quarterback will sign his letter of intent early Wednesday to BYU. Then on Friday, his team hosts undefeated Riordan and their top-level QB, Stanford-bound Michael Mitchell. / Photo: Ralph Thompson

Last week: Beat Oak Ridge, 21-14
Next: Friday vs. Riordan

9. Los Alamitos (12-2, LW #9)


Last week: Bean San Clemente, 33-20
Next: Friday vs. Cathedral Catholic

10. Riordan (12-0, LW #11)


Last week: Idle
Next: Friday at Folsom

11. Orange Lutheran (3-9, LW #11)

Season over

12. Servite (6-5, LW #12)

Season over

13. Cathedral Catholic (12-2, LW #16)

Last week: Beat Carlsbad, 20-16
Next: Friday at Los Alamitos

14. Pittsburg (12-2, LW #17)

Last week: Beat Cardinal Newman, 42-17
Next: Saturday vs. Central East

15. San Clemente (9-5, LW #13)

Last week: Lost to Los Alamitos, 33-20
Season over

16. Oxnard Pacifica (14-0, LW #18)

Last week: Beat Palos Verdes, 20-10
Next: Saturday at Granite Hills

17. Carlsbad (10-2, LW #15)

Last week: Lost to Cathedral Catholic, 20-16
Season over

18. Central East (12-1, LW #19)

Last week: Idle
Next: Saturday at Pittsburg

19. Granite Hills (10-4, LW NR)

Last week: Beat Lincoln
Next: Saturday vs. Oxnard Pacifica

20. Lincoln-San Diego (10-3, LW #14)

Last week: Lost to Granite Hills, 41-29
Season over


21. Leuzinger (10-2, LW #21)

Season over

22. Murrieta Valley (9-4, LW #22)

Season over

23. St. Mary’s-Stockton (11-2, LW 24)

Last week: Beat Granite Bay, 38-24
Next: Friday vs. Serra

24. Serra (10-4, LW NR)

Last week: Beat Los Gatos, 28-21
Next: Friday at St. Mary's

25. Oak Ridge (9-4, LW 23)

Last week: Lost to Folsom, 21-14
Season over

