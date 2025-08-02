California CIF Southern Section high school football's biggest shoes to fill in 2025
It's August. That means it's football season.
High school football in California will officially kick off August 22 (first Friday).
As we approach the 2025 season, there's always an adjustment when it comes to getting used to the new stars and faces of Friday Night Lights. The big, 4-and-5-star recruits are gone. The stars are off to college and their beloved programs are left to figure out life without them.
For some programs, it's a no-brainer. For others, it's an opportunity to flex a different muscle this upcoming season. Maybe, a star will emerge.
Here are the biggest shoes to fill in the CIF Southern Section this upcoming season, and potential names that are primed to fill them just fine.
1. Husan Longstreet, Corona Centennial, QB (USC)
Longstreet was a 5-star recruit who is now a freshman at USC. The dynamic signal caller was a bonafied prep star that helped the Huskies reach the CIF Southern Section Division 1 semifinals in 2024 before falling to big, bad Mater Dei.
Filling the shoes: Dominick Catalano will be a senior this upcoming season with a chance to prove himself. He's the younger brother of offensive coordinator Anthony Catalano, who once played quarterback for coach Matt Logan and the Huskies roughly 10 years ago.
2. Shane Rosenthal, Newbury Park, WR (UCLA)
Rosenthal could be No. 1 on this list when you think about the production he provided on offense and defense. In 2024 alone, he had 84 receptions for 1,576 yards and 24 touchdowns at wide receiver. He also tallied 57 tackles and seven interceptions with three pass deflections and one interception return for a touchdown.
He was High School On SI's 2024 Player of the Year.
Filling the shoes: It will likely be by committee, but a wideout to watch for the Panthers (especially with Michigan commit Brady Smigiel at QB) is Devin Olmande, a 3-star wideout who transferred in from Chaminade.
3. Julius Gillick, Edison, RB (Fresno St.)
Gillick was High School On SI's 2024 Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for 2,488 yards and 37 touchdowns. That's a lot to replace ... both marks were school records.
Filling the shoes: Likely to be junior Sam Edmisten, who saw some action at running back in 2024. He also ran for 81 yards in the Division 3 title game in Gillick's absence (suspended).
4. Dorian Hoze, Murrieta Valley, RB (Nevada)
What didn't this guy do? Hoze was the one-man show for the Nighthawks while the team was making due without star QB Bear Bachmeier (injuy). Hoze ran for 2,127 yards and 32 TDs in 2024 en route to the D2 final.
Filling the shoes: Jeremiah Watson. Coach George Wilson says the senior is an "explosive back behind a good offensive line".
5. Nasir Wyatt, Mater Dei, DE (Oregon)
Wyatt might've been the most ferocious defensive player in California last season. Coming off the edge with violence, Wyatt caused havoc or opposing linemen and made quarterbacks think twice about staying in the pocket too long. He had 11 sacks and was co-Trinity League Defensive Player of the Year.
Filling the shoes: Mater Dei is a factory, but the next potential edge rusher for the Monarchs to impact the game like Wyatt could be Shaun Scott (USC commit).
6. CJ McBean, Gardena Serra, ATH (New Mexico)
McBean was the captain of Serra's secondary, The Shady 6 ... if you know, you know. He played both ways and was the Mission League co-MVP after piling up 82 tackles, 3 INTs, 10 PDs, TD IR; 841 receiving yards, 6 TDs.
Filling the shoes: One of the best corners in the country, Duvay Williams. The fringe 5-star recruit has offers from all the top college for his services. The ultimate ball hawk.
7. Karson Cox, Oak Hills, RB (UCLA)
Cox ran for 1,248 yards and 27 TDs in 11 games for the 10-1 Bulldogs.
Filling the shoes: The running game might be up to returning QB Jacob Webster, who was the team's second leading rusher in 2024 with 367 yards and three TDs. But keep an eye on Kharlos Dews, who will be a junior RB this season.
8. Anthony League, Millikan, RB (Cal)
League was the Moore League MVP in 2024 after1,640 yards rushing and 23 TDs. He also tallied 379 receiving yards and four scores.
Filling the shoes: Be ready for a senior tailback named Samson Khan and/or sophomore tailback Ryan Carter.
9. Jaden Williams, Mission Viejo, DE (Boise St.)
Williams was one of the best edge rushers in the country in 2024, racking up a mind boggling 23 sacks. He also had 105 tackles and 39 hurries for the Diablos and was named Alpha League lineman of the year.
Filling the shoes: Jayden Hill will be the name to watch on Mission Viejo's defensive line. As a junior he had 16.5 sacks.
10. Ethan Lasecla, Grace, QB
This one is for all the small programs out there. Lasecla did EVERYTHING for the Lancers in 2024. He passed for 2,253 yards and 23 TDs while running for an additional 1,853 yards and 30 TDs. He combined for more than 4,000 yards and 53 TDs on offense.
Filling the shoes: Three running back committee in Jake Williams, Landon Cooper and Jaadin Weyandt.
2024 CIF SOUTHERN SECTION RECAP
The CIF Southern Section is heralded as one of the most talented high school football state associations in the country, most notably because it's home to juggernaught programs like Mater Dei and St. John Bosco.
As we head into the 2025 season, here's a headline recap of what happened in the CIF Southern Section last fall.
MATER DEI GOES BACK TO BACK
The Monarchs won their second straight CIF-SS Division 1 title and second straight national title in 2024, which was anchored by an ultra-elite defense and first-year coach Raul Lara.
Mater Dei defeated St. John Bosco 31-24 in the section final before going on to thump De La Salle in the CIF State Open Division title game 37-15.
The 2024 campaign might've garnered the Monarchs their best team ever. HERE'S WHY
NEWBURY PARK STUNS D2 IN TITLE RUN
5-star QB Brady Smigiel and wideout Shane Rosenthal (now at UCLA) led the Panthers the CIF Southern Section Division 2 crown in 2024 after question marks about their soft schedule arose before the postseason.
Newbury Park defeated top tier programs like San Jacinto, San Clemente (on the road) and Yorba Linda en route to its 31-28 victory over Murrieta Valley (in Murrieta) to win the Division 2 title. It was the program's first CIF title since 1993.
JULIUS GILLICK CAN'T PLAY TITLE GAME FOR EDISON
One of the section's top runners, Julius Gillick of Edison, is ejected from the CIF Southern Section Division 3 semifinal against Vista Murrieta for two unsportsmanlike penalties. The first was due to a touchdown celebration. The second was due to 'excessive celebration'.
Despite an appeal, Gillick couldn't play in the CIF final. Despite his absence, Edison beat Simi Valley 35-21.
High School On SI reporter Tarek Fattal broke down the controversary (video below).
THE 'COMPETITIVE EQUITY' CHAMPION
St. Pius coach Devah Thomas was not shy about his team's accomplishments in 2024 ... afterall the season did result in a CIF title.
Under the new competitive equity rules that decide playoff placement, St. Pius' strength of schedule rating earned the program a berth to the Division 8 playoffs despite being 1-9 (an 0-8 start).
The Warriors ended up making a run to win the Division 8 crown over Serrano 38-19.
