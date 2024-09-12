Vote: Who should be SBLive’s Northern California High School Athlete of the Week (9/11/2024)?
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Northern California High School Athlete of the Week for Sep. 2-8 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Monday at 11:59 p.m and the winner will be announced in the following days. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email us at athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sbliveca.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
THIS WEEK’S NORTHERN CALIFORNIA ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:
Marley Alcantara, a senior QB at Pittsburg, completed 13 of 19 for 271 yards and three touchdowns and rushed six times for 63 yards in a 41-14 win over Bishop Manogue (Reno, Nev.).
Hayden Anderson, a senior receiver and DB for Windsor, had five catches for 139 yards and three TDs in a 42-0 win over Hayward.
Isaac Angulo, a senior running back at Orange Cove, rushed 19 times for 185 yards and three TDs in a 38-16 win over Parlier.
Carson Blair, a junior QB at Miramonte, completed 24 of 33 for 334 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for another in a 44-0 win over Alhambra.
Art Cachu, a RB and LB for Yosemite, had 29 tackles in a 42-14 win over Sierra. He also contributed on offense with 92 yards rushing and five catches for 92 more yards.
Trevan Crane, a senior RB-LB for Yreka, rushed 13 times for 114 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-18 win over Colusa, a week after he rushed 12 times for 200 yards and three TDs in a 41-12 win over Kenai Central (Ak.).
Eli Dukes, a sophomore RB for Palma, rushed nine times for 150 yards and three TDs in a 41-0 win over King City.
Tyler Franklin, a junior QB at Bullard, completed 11 of 15 passes for 232 yards and seven touchdowns in a 70-13 win over Hoover.
Jeremiah Fung, Palo Alto, had two pick 6s and caught a touchdown pass in a 40-0 win over Oak Grove.
Michael Herrera-Chavez, a senior RB at Santa Maria, rushed 13 times for 185 yards and five touchdowns in a 44-0 win over Bakersfield Del Oro.
JJ Johnson, a senior QB at Enterprise, completed 15 of 20 for 203 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed 12 times for 145 yards and another score, in a 36-0 win over West Valley.
Kingston Keanaaina, a senior running back at Saint Francis, rushed for 336 yards and scored three touchdowns in a 34-14 win over McClymonds.
Carson Lamb, a senior QB at Downey, completed 25 of 34 for 352 yards and four TDs in a 48-34 win over Merced.
Brandon Lambert, a senior running back at Grant, rushed 20 times for 218 yards and a touchdown in a 35-21 win over Inderkum.
Kayden Leaf, a senior QB at Red Bluff, accounted for 390 yards and four touchdowns in a 48-40 win over Lassen.
Randy Lenor, a junior running back at East Bakersfield, rushed 34 times for 252 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-27 win over Foothill.
Max Medina, a junior QB at Patterson, completed 20 of 24 passes for 308 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-17 win over Lathrop.
Roman Mercado, a senior WR for Las Lomas, had six catches for 199 yards and four TDs in a 35-0 win over Benicia.
Robert McDaniel, a senior QB at Hughson, completed 12 of 20 for 292 yards and five TDs in a 45-7 win over Pitman.
Jayden Najera, a sophomore quarterback at Golden West, completed 17 of 21 for 276 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for two scores in a 51-7 win over Mission Oak.
Elias Noyola, a senior linebacker at Hanford, had 11 tackles and three sacks in a 34-27 win over Santa Maria St. Joseph.
Nova Perrill, a senior QB at Healdsburg, completed 10 of 15 passes for 257 yards and six touchdowns, and rushed six times for 103 yards and two more scores in a 54-25 win over St. Helena.
Perry Phillips, a senior QB for Durham, completed 13 of 18 for 250 yards and five touchdowns in a 42-0 win over Trinity.
Tanner Pidgeon, a junior QB-LB for Ferndale, rushed 13 times for 168 yards and four scores in a 46-14 win over Fall River, the week after rushing for 202 yards and four more scores in a 39-12 win over Fort Bragg. He also had nine tackles and three interceptions on defense in two games.
Dominic Pierini, a senior QB at Monte Vista Christian, passed for more than 400 yards for a second straight game in a 42-6 win over Santa Clara. Pierini completed 29 of 36 for 421 yards and five TDs.
Cadillac Pina, a freshman WR for Golden West, had six catches for 172 yards and two touchdowns in a 51-7 win over Mission Oak.
Deagan Rose, a junior QB at Clovis, completed 20 of 30 for 320 yards and three touchdowns in a 57-27 win over Frontier. He also rushed for two touchdowns.
Zayne St. Laurent, Branham, caught seven passes for 251 yards and four touchdowns, in a 60-35 win over Scotts Valley.
Tristan Ti’a, a senior QB at Amador Valley, completed 16 of 18 for 267 yards and five touchdowns in a 54-7 win over Cosumnes Oaks.
Dylan Thomas, a junior QB at Las Lomas, completed 18 of 27 for 335 yards and four TDs in a 35-0 win over Benicia.
Owen Thomason, a senior running back at Arroyo, rushed 14 times and scored six touchdowns in a 37-29 win over Fremont Washington.
Diego Ultreras, a senior WR-SS for El Capitan, had three interceptions in a 34-0 win over Beyer.
Evan Vernon, a senior receiver and DB for Gilroy Christiopher, had eight catches for 125 yards and one touchdowns and had eight tackles in a 35-7 win over Piedmont Hills.
Braeden Ward, a senior RB-DB at Twelve Bridges, rushed 30 times for 273 yards and three touchdowns, plus caught six passes for 93 more yards, in a 52-34 win over Whitney.
Zak Willson, a senior QB at Sierra, completed 22 of 29 for 337 yards and five touchdowns in a 62-48 win over Modesto.