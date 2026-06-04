Vote: Who Was California Girls Track and Field 2026 Athlete of the Year?

California has long been regarded as one of the premier high school track and field states in America, and the 2026 season has done nothing to change that reputation. Across every event group, athletes have delivered nationally competitive performances and historic breakthroughs.

From Jaslene Massey's dominance in the throwing events to Braelyn Combe's distance triple and Clara Adams' sprint supremacy, California is loaded with elite talent. With the postseason reaching its climax, we present 12 athletes deserving consideration in HS On SI's California Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year fan vote.

Take a look at some of California’s top-performing girls high school track and field athletes and vote for who you think is the best at the bottom of the page. The voting poll will close on Thursday, June 11 at 11:59 p.m. (PT).

(Stats are pulled from athletic.net as of April 24, 2025)

Jaslene Massey, Sr., Aliso Niguel

Massey cemented her status as one of the greatest throwers in US history this season. The Oregon-bound senior leads California in both the shot put (53 feet, 2 inches) and discus (196 feet, 4 inches). Her discus best is the best NSAF throw in US High School History and ranks 3rd in the nation with her outdoor best mark and 6th best in California history.

She capped off her season by winning the CIF State title in the discus while remaining one of only a handful of athletes nationally to rank near the top of both throwing disciplines. Her dominance across two events makes her of California's most accomplished athletes regardless of event group.

Braelyn Combe, Sr., Santiago (Corona)

Combe put together one of the finest distance seasons in the country, leading California in the 800 meters (2:04.52), 1600 meters (4:35.59) and 3200 meters (9:44.19).

The Santiago star won the CIF State title in the 4 x 800, 1600 and 3200 while establishing herself as one of the nation's premier distance runners. Few athletes in California can claim state-leading marks across three separate distance events. She ranks 4th nationally in the 1600, 3rd in the 3200 and 5th in the 800.

Clara Adams, Jr., Wilson (Long Beach)

Adams has emerged as California's top all-around sprinter. The Wilson standout leads the state in the 400 meters with a blazing 51.98 while also ranking among California's best in the 100 (11.96) and 200 (23.38).

She helped power Wilson's nationally ranked relay squads and was key to their state title run. She claimed two state individual titles in the 200 and 400. And was on the national record and state winning 4x400 squad. She ranks 5th nationally in the 400 and 20th all-time in CA history. For the 200 she ranks 31st in the US and 27th in CA history.

Lorrin Hervey, Sr., St. Bernard

Hervey dominated California's hurdle events this season, posting a state-leading mark of 13.29 in the 100-meter hurdles and a 9th place 42.38 in the 300-meter hurdles. She also ranked 8th in the state in the 100 with a wind-aided 11.51 at CIF Finals. She won state in the 100 hurdles.

She ranks 48th all-time in California history for wind-legal 100 hurdles time with a 13.77 and 4th nationally this season with the wind-aided personal best.

Maliyah Collins, So., Rosary

Collins emerged as one of California's brightest underclassmen this season, ranking No. 2 in the state in the 200 meters with a personal best of 23.35 that places her No. 24 all-time in California history. The Rosary sophomore also helped power nationally ranked relay squads, contributing to a No. 3 national finish in the 4x100, a No. 2 national ranking in the 4x200 and a top-15 national ranking in the 4x400.

Her combination of individual sprint success and relay dominance has already established her as one of California's top young athletes and one of the nation's premier sophomores.

Kira Gant Hatcher, Sr., St. Mary's (Berkeley)

Gant Hatcher established herself as one of the state's premier horizontal jumpers this season. She leads California in the long jump at 20 feet, 7.5 inches and ranks 4th in the state in the triple jump. Also ranked 29th in the state with a 11.76 100.

Her consistency throughout championship season has made her one of California's most complete field-event athletes and a legitimate national contender. She ranked 13th nationally in the triple jump and 7th in long. She ranks 28th in CA history for long jump and 67th for triple.

Malia Rainey, Jr., Calabasas

Rainey owns California's fastest 100-meter time this season at 11.33 and remains one of the state's premier sprint talents. She ranks 9th in CA for the 200 with a best of 23.61.

The Calabasas junior consistently delivered against elite competition throughout the postseason and emerged as the state champion in the 100 and ranked as the 15th fastest 100-meter runner in the nation and 61st for the 200. She is tied for 54th all time in the state with her wind legal best of 11.57.

Chiara Dailey, Sr., La Jolla

Dailey put together a remarkable distance season, ranking among California's leaders in the 1600 and 3200 meters. She ranked 2nd in California for both of the long distance races with bests of 4:38.82 and 9:53.38. She claimed the state title in the 3200 and took 2nd in the 1600. She also ranked 25th in the state with a 2:10.95 personal best in the 800.

The La Jolla senior finished near the top of every major championship race and established herself as one of the state's most reliable distance performers. She ranked 8th in the nation in both the 1600 and 3200. She ranks 8th all time in CA history for the 1600, and 10th in the 3200.

Sophia Forst, Sr., Pleasant Grove

Forst established herself as one of California's premier pole vaulters this season, clearing a personal-best 13 feet, 1 inch to rank No. 2 in the state and among the nation's top vaulters. The Pleasant Grove senior consistently delivered throughout the postseason and capped her season with a gold medal at CIF State Championships.

Her breakthrough clearance at the Sacramento Meet of Champions highlighted a season filled with consistency and championship-level performances. As one of two California girls to clear 13 feet this season, Forst solidified her place among the state's elite field-event athletes. She ranks 30th nationally this season.

Saniah Varnado, Jr., Wilson (Long Beach)

Varnado ranks among California's elite in both the 400 meters and 300-meter hurdles, giving Wilson another major contributor to one of the state's strongest programs. She ranks 2nd in CA in the 400 with a 52.50 best and finished 2nd at state finals finishing the season with the 16th best mark in state history. She was the 13th fastest short hurdler in the state with a 14.15 best and finished 10th at state prelims just missing the cut for finals.

Her versatility across sprint and hurdle events has made her a critical piece of Wilson's championship success this season. She ran the 2nd fastest time in the state and 5th fastest in the nation with a 39.95 and won the state title. She has the 3rd fastest time in California history taking Lashinda Demus' spot. Another key member of the best 4x400 team in US High School history.

Kaahliyah Lacy, So., San Jacinto Valley Academy

Lacy burst onto the statewide scene with California's top 300-meter hurdle mark of 39.93 while also ranking 2nd in the state's leaders in the 100-meter hurdles with a wind-aided best of 11.55. She ranks 1st nationally in the 300 hurdles with her best performance at Mt. Sac. She finished 2nd at the state finals in the 100 hurdles. She also had a wind aided best in the 100 of 11.55 good for 11th in the state.

The sophomore's breakthrough season established her as one of California's most exciting rising stars and one of the nation's top young hurdlers. Her wind legal best of 13.59 in the 100 hurdles is good for 24th in CA history and her 300 hurdle best is second to only Morgan Herbst's 39.64 last year.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.