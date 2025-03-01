Central Coast Section boys basketball playoff roundup: Riordan leaves no doubt in Open
SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA — One of, if not the, most dominating Central Coast Section boys basketball seasons was completed Friday night appropriately enough in a college gym.
Archbishop Riordan, with a collection of high-level, hard-working and many college-bound players, won the CCS Open Division title, its second straight and third in four years, with a 64-38 victory over St. Ignatius at Santa Clara University.
Traditionally, the CCS Open game has been a down-to-the-wire affair, even when the likes of Aaron Gordon and Logan Johnson have competed under the lights of the Leavey Center.
It's a tradition the Crusaders didn't care to uphold.
The team that had rolled its way to the WCAL title, winning its 14 league games by an average of 38.1 points, made quick work of the Wildcats.
"This is what we wanted to do," head coach Joey Curtin said after his team won its second consecutive Open title and third in four years. "These guys haven't relaxed all year."
Riordan (27-1) scored the first 16 points and held St. Ignatius (20-8) scoreless for the first seven minutes. The Crusaders led 17-4 after a quarter, 49-24 midway through the third and 62-30 after Andrew Hilman's steal and one-handed dunk with 2:05 left.
"We lost by 43, 28 and 26, so we're getting closer," Wildcats head coach Jason Greenfield quipped. "We'll beat them after 15 or 20 more times."
Perhaps Riordan wouldn't have been able to empty its bench if SI had shot better than its abysmal 7-for-21 from the line. But the Wildcats would have needed to be nearly perfect to have a chance to take down a Crusader team that's firmly established itself as one of the best the WCAL and CCS has ever seen.
"These guys are cohesive and disciplined on defense. It's hard to get an edge," Greenfield said. "They used to have holes, and you could exploit them. Not anymore."
Hilman, who was also the lead scorer in last year's championship win over Mitty, led the way with 18 points and five assists.
"I think sometimes (Hilman) will defer and try to get his teammates involved, but when it comes to these games, he's a big-time player," Curtin said. "This is what he plays for."
Kirby Seals scored 10 in the first half and 6-foot-10 UC Irvine commit Nes Emeneke scored 10 in the second half, even knocking down a three from the top of the arc. Emeneke also defended the lane all night, with his voice ringing out across the Leavey Center as he directed his teammates.
"Nes is our big talker," Hilman said of his fellow Cameroonian. "He's a senior, he's got that deep voice and he keeps us together."
Ryder Bush, who transferred from Priory alongside Emeneke before last season, finished with nine.
Vince Crisp knocked down a trio of 3-pointers and led the Wildcats with 11 points. Second-seeded St. Ignatius, making its first Open Championship appearance, got scoring from nine different players, but none of Crisp's teammates had more than six points against a team that's laid claim to the title of best in WCAL history.
"I can't think of anyone better, to be honest. Having that good of a starting five with a bench, that's not typical," Curtin reflected when asked to compare his team to past great units. "I think some of those teams have had a lot of depth, but I don't think they had the firepower that we do."
The 2024-25 Crusaders are the third team in the Open Division's 13-year history to go 14-0 in WCAL play and sweep their way to the Open title, joining the 2015-16 St. Francis team that brought Johnson off the bench as a sophomore and last year's unit. But last year's team had to fight through close games, including a six-point thriller over Mitty for the championship. This one is on a uniquely dominant run, one so lopsided that it discouraged some of the fans who typically pack the championship game from turning out.
They missed out on just one of the clinical performances that this generational Riordan team has become known for, and they also missed out on seeing Jasir Rencher become the first three-time Open champ in section history. The SI defense keyed in on the Texas A&M commit, limiting him to just a bank three in the first quarter. But he still managed four assists while battling through a bizarre allergic reaction, and has set a mark that Hilman and Cole White can try to match next year.
But that's a ways off. The Crusaders' attention will immediately turn to the Northern California Open Division, where they lost in the championship game last year.
"We want that 1 seed for NorCal," Curtin added.