California (CIF) Central Coast Section high school boys basketball playoff brackets, matchups, times (2/24/2025)

CCS squads finally heading to the quarterfinals with the Open Division playing second Pool games on Monday night

Mitch Stephens

St. Ignatius' 6-8 freshman Alex Moore goes up for two of his 17 points in his team's resounding 78-42 win over Sacred Heart Cathedral in the annual Bruce-Mahoney trophy game at the Chase Center, home of the NBA's Golden State Warriors in San Francisco on 1-14-2025.. St. Ignatius is the No. 2 seed of the Central Coast Section's's Pool B Open Division
The CIF's Central Coast Section has unveiled its 2025 boys basketball brackets in six divisions last week.

The playoffs began Friday in all divisions with the championship games taking place Feb. 28 and March 1. Besides the Open Division, which will two sets of four-team pool action, the other divisions will utilize a single-elimination bracket format.

All divisions got through at least one round on Friday and Saturday. Check all the scores below and see future matchups in the bracket links. This week will feature a flurry of play.

All the champions along with all eight teams selected to the Open Division advance to the CIF State regional tournament.

Top seeds in each divisions are Riordan (Open), Palo Alto (D1), Christopher (D2), Aptos (D3), King's Academy (D4) and Priory (D5).

Defending champions are Riordan (Open), Los Gatos (D1), Valley Christian (D2), Sacred Heart Cathedral (D3), Carmel (D4) and Oakwood (D5).

Below are the links to each Central Coast Section 2025 brackets by division and a Pick 'Em link that allows you to predict every game throughout the two-week tournament.

2025 CCS BOYS BASKETBALL BRACKETS

Open Division

1st round Pool A games

No. 1 Riordan 59, No. 8 Mitty 45

No. 4 Valley Christian 65, No. 5 Menlo-Atherton 51

1st round Pool B games

No. 2 St. Ignatius 69, No. 7 Serra 56

No. 6 Milpitas 59, No. 3 Bellarmine 44

Division 1
Pick 'Em

2nd round

No. 6 Santa Teresa 90, No. 11 Independence 78

No. 7 Homestead 67, No. 10 Watsonville 61

No. 5 Leigh 75, No. 12 Sequoia 53

No. 9 Evergreen Valley 58, No. 8 Alisal 55

Division 2

Pick 'Em

2nd round

No. 6 Wilcox 69, No. 11 Gunn 61

No. 7 Woodside 51, Leland 48

No. 5 Willow Glen 54, Prospect 40

No. 9 Monta Vista 54, No. 8 Aragon 53

Division 3
Pick 'Em

2nd round

No. 6 Burlingame 78, No. 11 Oak Grove 50

No. 7 El Camino 52, No. 10 Soledad 47

No. 5 Saratoga 54, No. 12 Mills 40

No. 8 Pioneer 65, No. 9 North Monterey County 37

Division 4
Pick 'Em

2nd round

No. 6 Pacific Grove 56, Gunderson 32

No. 7 Soquel 53, No. 10 Terra Nova 46

No. 5 Menlo School 68, No. 12 Harker 57

No. 9 Scotts Valley 65, Jefferson 45

Division 5
Pick 'Em

2md round

Kathleen MacDonald 56, KIPP San Jose 34

No. 10 Crystal Springs Upllands 56, Eastside 48

No. 5 St. Francis 78, No. 12 University Prep Aca. 47

No. 8 Basic Independent Sillicon 60, Piedmont 45

Published
