California (CIF) Central Coast Section high school boys basketball playoff brackets, matchups, times (2/24/2025)
The CIF's Central Coast Section has unveiled its 2025 boys basketball brackets in six divisions last week.
The playoffs began Friday in all divisions with the championship games taking place Feb. 28 and March 1. Besides the Open Division, which will two sets of four-team pool action, the other divisions will utilize a single-elimination bracket format.
All divisions got through at least one round on Friday and Saturday. Check all the scores below and see future matchups in the bracket links. This week will feature a flurry of play.
All the champions along with all eight teams selected to the Open Division advance to the CIF State regional tournament.
Top seeds in each divisions are Riordan (Open), Palo Alto (D1), Christopher (D2), Aptos (D3), King's Academy (D4) and Priory (D5).
Defending champions are Riordan (Open), Los Gatos (D1), Valley Christian (D2), Sacred Heart Cathedral (D3), Carmel (D4) and Oakwood (D5).
Below are the links to each Central Coast Section 2025 brackets by division and a Pick 'Em link that allows you to predict every game throughout the two-week tournament.
2025 CCS BOYS BASKETBALL BRACKETS
Open Division
1st round Pool A games
No. 1 Riordan 59, No. 8 Mitty 45
No. 4 Valley Christian 65, No. 5 Menlo-Atherton 51
1st round Pool B games
No. 2 St. Ignatius 69, No. 7 Serra 56
No. 6 Milpitas 59, No. 3 Bellarmine 44
Division 1
2nd round
No. 6 Santa Teresa 90, No. 11 Independence 78
No. 7 Homestead 67, No. 10 Watsonville 61
No. 5 Leigh 75, No. 12 Sequoia 53
No. 9 Evergreen Valley 58, No. 8 Alisal 55
Division 2
2nd round
No. 6 Wilcox 69, No. 11 Gunn 61
No. 7 Woodside 51, Leland 48
No. 5 Willow Glen 54, Prospect 40
No. 9 Monta Vista 54, No. 8 Aragon 53
Division 3
2nd round
No. 6 Burlingame 78, No. 11 Oak Grove 50
No. 7 El Camino 52, No. 10 Soledad 47
No. 5 Saratoga 54, No. 12 Mills 40
No. 8 Pioneer 65, No. 9 North Monterey County 37
Division 4
2nd round
No. 6 Pacific Grove 56, Gunderson 32
No. 7 Soquel 53, No. 10 Terra Nova 46
No. 5 Menlo School 68, No. 12 Harker 57
No. 9 Scotts Valley 65, Jefferson 45
Division 5
2md round
Kathleen MacDonald 56, KIPP San Jose 34
No. 10 Crystal Springs Upllands 56, Eastside 48
No. 5 St. Francis 78, No. 12 University Prep Aca. 47
No. 8 Basic Independent Sillicon 60, Piedmont 45