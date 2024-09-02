Actress Selena Gomez makes a surprise appearance at a high school volleyball match
It was one of those invitations you make, but never expect to be accepted.
Knowing actress and singer Selena Gomez was expected to be in their town to attend the Telluride Film Festival over the weekend, members of the Telluride High (Colorado) girls volleyball team posted pictures of signs pleading with Gomez to appear at one of their games, on either Friday evening or Saturday afternoon, and sing the national anthem.
Gomez saw the posts and arrived at Friday's match unannounced to the shock of the Telluride players.
"I saw the sign, and I had to come," she said to the stunned members of the team.
Later Gomez posted photos from the visit on her Instagram page, as well as photos of the players signs. "They asked!! Couldn't help it, it's my first time in Telluride," she wrote.
Unfortunately for the Miners, Gomez's visit was the highlight of the evening as they lost to North Fork, 3-1, to fall to 0-3 on the season.
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI serves as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before.
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App