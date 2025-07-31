Iowa High School Volleyball Returning 3A Kills Leaders
Along with the start of the prep football season, August also brings us the beginning of the Iowa high school volleyball season.
Here is a look at the top returning players in terms of kills in Class 3A from the 2024 season. Stats and which classification the athlete played in are from Bound:
Rachel Borwick, Nevada, Senior
Borwick surpassed 400 kills last year for the Cubs, finishing with 422 in 42 matches. That ranked her third in 3A and makes her the leading returning player.
Bianca Grimm, Union Community, Sophomore
As a freshman, Grimm finished fourth in 3A with 365 kills.
Scarlett Winterfeld, Western Christian, Senior
Western Christian, one of the top programs in the state, will lead on senior Winterfeld ater she had 365 kills last year.
Jovi Evans, Mid-Prairie, Senior
Evans had a hand in just about every point last year, as she finished with 359 kills, which ranked sixth in 3A, and had 584 assists.
Jocelyn O’Neal, Red Oak, Senior
O’Neal enters her senior season coming off a 355-kill campaign.
Morgan Kooiman, Western Christian, Sophomore
The second piece to the Western Christian attack, Kooiman had 347 kills last year.
Bentley Bliek, Western Christian, Senior
Just how many kills did Western Christian record a year ago? Well, another had over 300 in Bliek, who recorded 345.
Addison Wagoner, Clarinda, Senior
Wagoner looks to build off a season in which she had 343 kills in 42 matches.
Brianna Wittrock, Carroll Kuemper, Senior
Wittrock had 338 kills during her junior campaign on the court for the Knights.
Brookelyn Jondle, Roland-Story, Junior
It was a memorable sophomore campaign for Jondle, as she had 325 kills.
Leighton Messinger, Washington, Senior
Messinger comes in having racked up 285 kills last season.
Lauren LeClere, West Delaware, Senior
The middle hitter had 277 kills as a junior.