High School

Iowa High School Volleyball Returning 3A Kills Leaders

Previewing the upcoming Iowa high school volleyball season

Dana Becker

Western Christian's Breslyn Kooima (0) hugs Hadley Dekkers (2) after their team fell to Mount Vernon in the Class 3A state volleyball championship Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024 at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa.
Western Christian's Breslyn Kooima (0) hugs Hadley Dekkers (2) after their team fell to Mount Vernon in the Class 3A state volleyball championship Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024 at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Along with the start of the prep football season, August also brings us the beginning of the Iowa high school volleyball season.

Here is a look at the top returning players in terms of kills in Class 3A from the 2024 season. Stats and which classification the athlete played in are from Bound:

Rachel Borwick, Nevada, Senior

Borwick surpassed 400 kills last year for the Cubs, finishing with 422 in 42 matches. That ranked her third in 3A and makes her the leading returning player.

Bianca Grimm, Union Community, Sophomore

As a freshman, Grimm finished fourth in 3A with 365 kills.

Scarlett Winterfeld, Western Christian, Senior

Western Christian, one of the top programs in the state, will lead on senior Winterfeld ater she had 365 kills last year.

Jovi Evans, Mid-Prairie, Senior

Evans had a hand in just about every point last year, as she finished with 359 kills, which ranked sixth in 3A, and had 584 assists.

Jocelyn O’Neal, Red Oak, Senior

O’Neal enters her senior season coming off a 355-kill campaign.

Morgan Kooiman, Western Christian, Sophomore

The second piece to the Western Christian attack, Kooiman had 347 kills last year.

Bentley Bliek, Western Christian, Senior

Just how many kills did Western Christian record a year ago? Well, another had over 300 in Bliek, who recorded 345.

Addison Wagoner, Clarinda, Senior

Wagoner looks to build off a season in which she had 343 kills in 42 matches.

Brianna Wittrock, Carroll Kuemper, Senior

Wittrock had 338 kills during her junior campaign on the court for the Knights.

Brookelyn Jondle, Roland-Story, Junior

It was a memorable sophomore campaign for Jondle, as she had 325 kills.

Leighton Messinger, Washington, Senior

Messinger comes in having racked up 285 kills last season.

Lauren LeClere, West Delaware, Senior

The middle hitter had 277 kills as a junior.

More Iowa High School Sports Headlines

feed

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa