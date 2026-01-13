Meet the 2025 Mississippi Gatorade Girls Volleyball Player of the Year
With the 2025-26 high school volleyball season completed, Gatorade has announced their annual state winners for the Gatorade Volleyball Player of the Year.
A Dominant Junior Season for Jackson Academy
The Mississippi winner for this prestigious award is Carson Caraway of Jackson Academy. This past season she finished her junior campaign with 625 kills, 343 digs, 84 aces and 54 blocks. Her outstanding leadership and play led the Raiders to a 32-9-1 record with an appearance in the MAIS Division 1 Final.
She was a third-team All-American selection by the American Volleyball Coaches Association and now has 1,836 kills and 1,056 digs in her high school volleyball career.
The Raiders Have a Rich Tradition of Winning This Award
Caraway is also the fifth Raider to win the award and, next year, she has an opportunity to become the third to win it three times. The other Jackson Academy Girls Volleyball Players of the Year include:
- Kaylee Lowther (2023)
- Lakin Laurendine (2021 and 2022)
- Parker Bracken (2020 and 2021)
- Conley Chinn (2016)
Caraway was also named the 2025 PrepDig.com Mississippi Breakout Player of the Year.
Excellence Beyond the Court
When she's not on the court, Caraway has displayed tremendous character and integrity in the Jackson community. Throughout her high school career, Caraway has maintained a 4.0 GPA, and she is also a member of JA's National Honor Society and French Honor Society.
To go along with her academic achievements, she has volunteered for the Jackson Academy Interact Club and as a tutor. Lastly, she has also given additional time as a youth volleyball coach for up-and-coming volleyball players.
The Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Criteria
The Gatorade Player of the Year honors student-athletes who excel not only in competition, but also in the classroom and their communities. More than a performance-based accolade, the award recognizes leadership, character, and commitment to personal growth.
Recipients are evaluated on athletic excellence, academic achievement, and exemplary citizenship, setting them apart as role models among their peers. Since its inception, the Gatorade Player of the Year program has celebrated athletes who go on to succeed at the collegiate, professional, and global levels. By spotlighting well-rounded individuals, the award reinforces the belief that greatness is defined not just by wins and statistics, but by integrity, work ethic, and impact beyond the game.