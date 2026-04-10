Ariana Akey Commits to Nebraska, Taking Her Flag Football Journey to The Next Level

Ariana Akey of Mountain Vista High School in Colorado announced on social media today that she will be taking her talents to the Nebraska Huskers family to play flag football on the college level. This not only marks a major step for her career but also the overall growth of the sport.

Akey Led Mountain Vista to 19-0 Record

Akey is coming off a dominant season with the Golden Eagles and solidified herself as one of the top flag football players in the nation. She led Mountain Vista to a perfect undefeated 19-0 season in which she threw for 4,545 passing yards and 89 Touchdowns. Throughout the season she defined that she isn't just a huge play maker but a leader on and off the field as well. Akey also shows her versatility and athleticism everywhere she goes by being a three sport athlete, performing at a high level in basketball, track and field and of course being one of the top flag quarterbacks in the nation.

Myckena Guerrero

During Super Bowl week in the San Francisco Bay Area we had the opportunity to see Akey in action during the 2026 Prow Bowl NFL Girls High School Flag Football Showcase where she earned MVP honors. Her talent was showcased among other top competition throughout the country. When she took the field, Akey had a cool, calm presence and her performance solidified she was extending her impact far beyond Colorado. Now with her taking her talents to play flag football at the collegiate level Akey is not only continuing her own journey, but is also helping build the future of the sport.

After Akey's Dominant Performance during the showcase High School On SI caught up with her below you will find our Q&A.

Myckena Guerrero

Q&A with Ariana Akey the Future Nebraska Husker

Myckena Guerrero: Your Team just won the 2026 NFL Girls High School Flag Football Showcase what does this moment mean to you right now?

Ariana Akey: It's so exciting just to be able to play with my coaches Lucy from Legend and so many talented girls and be able to play against so many other talented girls as well.

MG: You're not only taking this win back to Colorado but your making it known for other girls out there that this is something they can do and you're such an inspiration out there what do you want to say to the younger generation out there that is following in your footsteps

AA: Honestly just keep pushing and keep competing. People love to watch other people compete and be athletes so if we keep doing that other stuff will follow.

MG: You're already creating an incredible legacy for yourself but when all is said and done what type of legacy do you hope you leave behind?

AA: I hope to leave a legacy of sportsmanship behind, picking other teams up, picking my teams up and helping everyone else out their on and off the field.

MG: Lastly obviously Makena Cook received the first a scholarship the first one ever for a Division I power four school what does that mean to you and for girls flag football?

AA: It's huge it just gives girls an opportunity especially for Makena Cook who is an absolute dog she's amazing. (MG: So are you) It's so exciting to see that girls can continue to do this in college.