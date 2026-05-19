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2026 Colorado High School Baseball Playoffs: State Championship Brackets, Schedules - May 22

Get every bracket, matchup and final score of the 2026 Colorado high school baseball playoffs
Ben Dagg|
Colorado high school baseball playoffs
Colorado high school baseball playoffs | Brian Livergood

The 2026 Colorado high school baseball playoffs continue on with the First Round of the 2A-5A classes beginning May 22, and High School On SI has brackets for all classifications and regions.

All CHSAA Classes will play their First-Round games on May 22. The 2026 CHSAA state championships will begin on May 30.

Full brackets for each classification can be found below.

2026 Colorado High School Baseball Playoffs: State Championship Brackets, Schedules, Scores (CHSAA) - May 22, 2026

2026 Colorado (CHSAA) Class 2A Baseball Championship

Class 2A Tournament Dates:

  • May 22: First Round
  • May 22 Second Round
  • May 23 Semifinal Round
  • May 30: Championship Round

First Round

May 22 – 9:30 AM — (1) Forge Christian vs (8) Front Range Christian

May 22 – 12:00 PM — (4) Denver Christian School vs (5) Dayspring Christian Academy

May 22 – 12:00 PM — (3) Yuma vs (6) Limon

May 22 – 9:30 AM — (2) Monte Vista vs (7) Peyton

2026 Colorado (CHSAA) Class 3A Baseball Championship

Class 3A Tournament Dates:

  • May 22: First Round
  • May 22 Second Round
  • May 23 Semifinal Round
  • May 30: Championship Round

First Round

May 22 – 9:30 AM — (1) University vs (8) Wellington Middle-High School

May 22 – 12:00 PM — (4) The Classical Academy vs (5) Delta

May 22 – 12:00 PM — (3) Montezuma-Cortez vs (6) D'Evelyn

May 22 – 9:30 AM — (2) Eaton vs (7) Elizabeth

2026 Colorado (CHSAA) Class 4A Baseball Championship

Class 4A Tournament Dates:

  • May 22: First Round
  • May 22 Second Round
  • May 23 Semifinal Round
  • May 30: Championship Round

First Round

May 22 – 9:30 AM — (1) Palisade vs (8) Ponderosa

May 22 – 12:00 PM — (4) Grand Junction vs (5) Pueblo County

May 22 – 12:00 PM — (3) Falcon vs (6) Canon City

May 22 – 9:30 AM — (2) Durango vs (7) Holy Family

2026 Colorado (CHSAA) Class 5A Baseball Championship

Class 5A Tournament Dates:

  • May 22: First Round
  • May 22 Second Round
  • May 23 Semifinal Round
  • May 30: Championship Round

First Round

May 22 – 9:30 AM — (1) Arvada West vs (8) Chatfield

May 22 – 12:00 PM — (4) Pine Creek vs (5) Fairview

May 22 – 12:00 PM — (3) Regis Jesuit vs (6) Mountain Vista

May 22 – 9:30 AM — (2) Broomfield vs (7) Legend

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Ben Dagg
BEN DAGG

Ben Dagg began his career in the sports world in 2020 as a sports statistician at his alma mater, Carroll College. Following his undergraduate studies, while taking a masters in sports management and coaching, he assisted in the tournament coordination of Surf Cup International, an elite youth soccer tournament in Rome, Italy. In 2023, he returned to the Pacific Northwest where he became a data operations account manager for SBLive.

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