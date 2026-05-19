2026 Colorado High School Baseball Playoffs: State Championship Brackets, Schedules - May 22
The 2026 Colorado high school baseball playoffs continue on with the First Round of the 2A-5A classes beginning May 22, and High School On SI has brackets for all classifications and regions.
All CHSAA Classes will play their First-Round games on May 22. The 2026 CHSAA state championships will begin on May 30.
Full brackets for each classification can be found below.
2026 Colorado High School Baseball Playoffs: State Championship Brackets, Schedules, Scores (CHSAA) - May 22, 2026
2026 Colorado (CHSAA) Class 2A Baseball Championship
Class 2A Tournament Dates:
- May 22: First Round
- May 22 Second Round
- May 23 Semifinal Round
- May 30: Championship Round
First Round
May 22 – 9:30 AM — (1) Forge Christian vs (8) Front Range Christian
May 22 – 12:00 PM — (4) Denver Christian School vs (5) Dayspring Christian Academy
May 22 – 12:00 PM — (3) Yuma vs (6) Limon
May 22 – 9:30 AM — (2) Monte Vista vs (7) Peyton
2026 Colorado (CHSAA) Class 3A Baseball Championship
Class 3A Tournament Dates:
- May 22: First Round
- May 22 Second Round
- May 23 Semifinal Round
- May 30: Championship Round
First Round
May 22 – 9:30 AM — (1) University vs (8) Wellington Middle-High School
May 22 – 12:00 PM — (4) The Classical Academy vs (5) Delta
May 22 – 12:00 PM — (3) Montezuma-Cortez vs (6) D'Evelyn
May 22 – 9:30 AM — (2) Eaton vs (7) Elizabeth
2026 Colorado (CHSAA) Class 4A Baseball Championship
Class 4A Tournament Dates:
- May 22: First Round
- May 22 Second Round
- May 23 Semifinal Round
- May 30: Championship Round
First Round
May 22 – 9:30 AM — (1) Palisade vs (8) Ponderosa
May 22 – 12:00 PM — (4) Grand Junction vs (5) Pueblo County
May 22 – 12:00 PM — (3) Falcon vs (6) Canon City
May 22 – 9:30 AM — (2) Durango vs (7) Holy Family
2026 Colorado (CHSAA) Class 5A Baseball Championship
Class 5A Tournament Dates:
- May 22: First Round
- May 22 Second Round
- May 23 Semifinal Round
- May 30: Championship Round
First Round
May 22 – 9:30 AM — (1) Arvada West vs (8) Chatfield
May 22 – 12:00 PM — (4) Pine Creek vs (5) Fairview
May 22 – 12:00 PM — (3) Regis Jesuit vs (6) Mountain Vista
May 22 – 9:30 AM — (2) Broomfield vs (7) Legend
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Ben Dagg began his career in the sports world in 2020 as a sports statistician at his alma mater, Carroll College. Following his undergraduate studies, while taking a masters in sports management and coaching, he assisted in the tournament coordination of Surf Cup International, an elite youth soccer tournament in Rome, Italy. In 2023, he returned to the Pacific Northwest where he became a data operations account manager for SBLive.