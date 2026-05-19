2026 Colorado High School Baseball Playoffs: State Championship Brackets, Schedules - May 22

The 2026 Colorado high school baseball playoffs continue on with the First Round of the 2A-5A classes beginning May 22, and High School On SI has brackets for all classifications and regions.

All CHSAA Classes will play their First-Round games on May 22. The 2026 CHSAA state championships will begin on May 30.

Full brackets for each classification can be found below.

2026 Colorado High School Baseball Playoffs: State Championship Brackets, Schedules, Scores (CHSAA) - May 22, 2026

Class 2A Tournament Dates:

May 22 : First Round

: First Round May 22 Second Round

Second Round May 23 Semifinal Round

Semifinal Round May 30: Championship Round

First Round

May 22 – 9:30 AM — (1) Forge Christian vs (8) Front Range Christian

May 22 – 12:00 PM — (4) Denver Christian School vs (5) Dayspring Christian Academy

May 22 – 12:00 PM — (3) Yuma vs (6) Limon

May 22 – 9:30 AM — (2) Monte Vista vs (7) Peyton

Class 3A Tournament Dates:

May 22 : First Round

: First Round May 22 Second Round

Second Round May 23 Semifinal Round

Semifinal Round May 30: Championship Round

First Round

May 22 – 9:30 AM — (1) University vs (8) Wellington Middle-High School

May 22 – 12:00 PM — (4) The Classical Academy vs (5) Delta

May 22 – 12:00 PM — (3) Montezuma-Cortez vs (6) D'Evelyn

May 22 – 9:30 AM — (2) Eaton vs (7) Elizabeth

Class 4A Tournament Dates:

May 22 : First Round

: First Round May 22 Second Round

Second Round May 23 Semifinal Round

Semifinal Round May 30: Championship Round

First Round

May 22 – 9:30 AM — (1) Palisade vs (8) Ponderosa

May 22 – 12:00 PM — (4) Grand Junction vs (5) Pueblo County

May 22 – 12:00 PM — (3) Falcon vs (6) Canon City

May 22 – 9:30 AM — (2) Durango vs (7) Holy Family

Class 5A Tournament Dates:

May 22 : First Round

: First Round May 22 Second Round

Second Round May 23 Semifinal Round

Semifinal Round May 30: Championship Round

First Round

May 22 – 9:30 AM — (1) Arvada West vs (8) Chatfield

May 22 – 12:00 PM — (4) Pine Creek vs (5) Fairview

May 22 – 12:00 PM — (3) Regis Jesuit vs (6) Mountain Vista

May 22 – 9:30 AM — (2) Broomfield vs (7) Legend

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