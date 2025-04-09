Christian McCaffrey's alma mater retires his high school jersey
Well before Christian McCaffrey entered the NFL, he made a name for himself at Valor Christian (Colorado) playing running back for the Eagles before starring at Stanford and beyond.
On Tuesday, the Eagles held a special ceremony event to honor their former star running back as Valor Christian retired his No. 5 high school football jersey, according to the football program's X account.
It's the first time that the Eagles have ever retired a football player's jersey, also according to the post made by Valor Christian.
McCaffrey would end up totaling 8,845 all-purpose yards and scored 141 touchdowns throughout the course of his 4-year high school career, and is one of few players to win four straight state titles out of Colorado.
During his four-year career at Valor Christian, McCaffrey put together quite the resume, making him one of the most sought out running backs for college football programs all over the country. McCaffrey ended up choosing Stanford over a slew of other schools, which included the likes of Arizona State, Boise State, Colorado and Oregon to name a few.
In the 2023 NFL season, McCaffrey put himself in the conversation to being one of the league's Most Valuable Player candidiates. McCaffrey in '23 rushed for 1,459 yards on 272 carries and scored 14 touchdowns for the 49ers.
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App