Colorado (CHSAA) high school football 2024 playoff brackets, matchups, game times (11/27/2024)
The 2024 Colorado (CHSAA) high school football state championship tournaments continue this week, and High School on SI has brackets for every classification.
>>Colorado high school football brackets<<
High School on SI will have scores for Colorado high school football throughout the playoffs.
Click on the classification to view the bracket.
Colorado High school Football State Championship Playoff Brackets
CLASS 1A
Championship
Wray vs. Forge Christian
CLASS 2A
Championship
Wellington Middle-High vs. The Classical Academy
CLASS 3A
Semifinal
Thompson Valley vs. Green Mountain
Pomona vs. Mead
CLASS 4A
Semifinals
Dakota Ridge vs. Broomfield
Montrose vs. Pueblo West
CLASS 5A
Semifinals
Cherry Creek vs. Valor Christian
Fairview vs. Legend
CLASS A 6-MAN
Championship
Cheyenne Wells vs. Stratton
CLASS A 8-MAN
Championship
Haxton vs. Akron
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App