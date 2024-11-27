High School

Colorado (CHSAA) high school football 2024 playoff brackets, matchups, game times (11/27/2024)

Here are all the 2024 Colorado high school football playoff brackets for every classification

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

Cherry Creek plays Valor Christian in the Class 5A semifinals
Cherry Creek plays Valor Christian in the Class 5A semifinals / Robbie Rakestraw

The 2024 Colorado (CHSAA) high school football state championship tournaments continue this week, and High School on SI has brackets for every classification.

>>Colorado high school football brackets<<

High School on SI will have scores for Colorado high school football throughout the playoffs.

Click on the classification to view the bracket.

Colorado High school Football State Championship Playoff Brackets

CLASS 1A

Championship

Wray vs. Forge Christian

CLASS 2A

Championship

Wellington Middle-High vs. The Classical Academy

CLASS 3A

Semifinal

Thompson Valley vs. Green Mountain

Pomona vs. Mead

CLASS 4A

Semifinals

Dakota Ridge vs. Broomfield

Montrose vs. Pueblo West

CLASS 5A

Semifinals

Cherry Creek vs. Valor Christian

Fairview vs. Legend

CLASS A 6-MAN

Championship

Cheyenne Wells vs. Stratton

CLASS A 8-MAN

Championship

Haxton vs. Akron

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Jack Butler, SBLive Sports
JACK BUTLER, SBLIVE SPORTS

Jack Butler is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Minnesota and Michigan. 

Home/Colorado