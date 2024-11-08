Colorado (CHSAA) high school football playoff scores, live updates (11/8/2024)
The 2024 Colorado high school football postseason starts this week, and High School on SI has live scores for every game, including Frederick vs. Northfield.
The Northfield Nighthawks are coming into the first week of the playoffs with a five-game win streak, most recently besting George Washington 40-21.
Frederick, on the other hand, bounced back from a tough Week 9 loss to blow out Greeley West 59-0 last week.
Colorado (CHSAA) high school football 2024 brackets, matchups, game times
