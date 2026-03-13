With New Coach at the Helm, Gainesville Football Reveals 2026 Schedule

The Gainesville Red Elephants football team in Georgia faced a slew of challenges in their 2025 season.

The team (12-3 last year) was involved in an on-field brawl against Brunswick in a GHSA 5A playoff game in November. Gainesville was able to put that incident in the rearview mirror and push through to the 5A championship game.

But, Thomas County Central proved to be too much in the title game and handed the Red Elephants a 62-21 loss. Gainesville was also stripped of its state runner-up status after the GHSA ruled in January that the team used an ineligible player in its 37-6 semifinal win over Rome.

In that same month, Red Elephants head coach Josh Niblett stepped down to pursue a collegiate coaching opportunity at Colorado. Niblett compiled a 45-9 record in his four seasons with Gainesville.

The Red Elephants, however, have put a bow on the 2025 season and shifted their focus on the 2026 campaign.

Gainesville started by bringing on former Grayson coach Santavious Bryant to replace Niblett.

Bryant guided the Rams to a 14-1 record and the GHSA 6A state title in 2024. Last season, Grayson went 12-1. Overall, Bryant compiled a 37-5 record in three seasons with the Rams.

The Red Elephants kick off the 2026 season with a tough test. On Aug. 22, Gainesville will face Buford – a Georgia state power that went 15-0, secured its 15th GHSA state title in program history and was crowned the consensus national champion last season.

In week two, Gainesville will travel to Illinois to go up against East St. Louis on Sept. 4. The Flyers compiled a 10-3 record and reached the IHSA 6A championship game before losing 38-28 to Fenwick.

The Red Elephants’ home opener is Sept. 11 against McEachern. The Indians were undefeated (10-0) before they lost 28-24 to Walton in the opening round of the GHSA 6A playoffs.

Gainesville then welcomes Oceanside Collegiate (South Carolina) to town on Sept. 18. The Landsharks went 13-2 last season and captured the SCHSL AAA state crown following a 28-7 win over Belton-Honea Path.

After the Red Elephants host Alpharetta (2-8 last season) on Sept. 25, Gainesville hits the road on Oct. 2 to take on Roswell.

The Hornets finished 2025 at 12-2 and reached the 5A state semifinals before falling 49-28 to eventual champ Thomas County. Roswell’s victories last season included a 37-35 triumph over Gainesville.

Gainesville takes on Johns Creek (0-10 last season) in an Oct. 9 away matchup. Last season, the Red Elephants overwhelmed the Gladiators with a 67-0 victory.

The Red Elephants will welcome Riverwood (1-9 last season) to town for a matchup on Oct. 16. Gainesville’s final regular-season home game is Oct. 23 against Milton.

Last year, Gainesville beat Milton 28-16. The Eagles, which compiled an 8-4 record, beat Shiloh 35-17 in the 5A playoff opener before they fell 24-19 to Jackson County.

The Red Elephants conclude the regular season with a road game against Lanier (5-5 last season) on Oct. 30. Gainesville beat the Longhorns by a 57-30 score last year.

2026 Gainesville Red Elephants Varsity Football Schedule

Week 1 – at Buford

Week 2 – at East St. Louis (IL)

Week 3 – vs. McEachern

Week 4 – vs. Oceanside Collegiate (SC)

Week 5 – vs. Alpharetta

Week 6 – at Roswell

Week 7 – at Johns Creek

Week 8 – vs. Riverwood

Week 9 – vs. Milton

Week 10 – at Lanier

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