Colorado (CHSAA) high school football playoff scores, Week 5 live updates (12/7/2024)

High School On SI brings you live Colorado high school football scores from the 2024 postseason

The 2024 Colorado high school football postseason concludes this week, and High School on SI has live scores for the last three games of the season, including Mead vs. Thompson Valley.

The Cherry Creek Bruins headline the 5A state championship this year, having their only loss coming in August. They will face off against the Legend Titans, another giant whose record is 12-1. The last time these two met was in 2021, where Cherry Creek came out on top 48-14.

We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.

Here's a guide to following all of the Colorado high school football action Saturday, December 7.

