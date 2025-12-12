High School

How to Watch Friday's Texas High School Football Playoff Games - December 12, 2025

Watch the UIL semifinal action to see who will make the championship games

Jack Butler

The Lone Star Rangers take the field against Highland Park on Dec. 5, 2025. The Rangers won 58-38.
The Lone Star Rangers take the field against Highland Park on Dec. 5, 2025. The Rangers won 58-38. / Michael Horbovetz

The 2025 Texas high school football playoffs continue on Friday with the UIL semifinals. There are 12 games across multiple classifications and divisions.

The winners will advance to the championship games at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Eleven games will be streamed on the NFHS Network with a subscription. The Carthage vs. Brock game is not available on NFHS Network.

Wall (14-0) vs. Gunter (13-1) - 6 p.m.

Watch live on NFHS Network.

Llano (13-1) vs. Yoakum (12-2)

Watch live on NFHS Network.

Stephenville (14-0) vs. Celina (14-0)

Watch live on NFHS Network.

Randle (14-0) vs. Boerne (13-1)

Watch live on NFHS Network.

Lone Star (14-0) vs. Aledo (14-0)

Watch live on NFHS Network.

La Vernia (13-1) vs. Kilgore (13-1)

Watch live on NFHS Network.

West Orange-Stark (11-3) vs. Sinton (13-1)

Watch live on NFHS Network.

Port Arthur Memorial (14-0) vs. Smithson Valley (13-1)

Watch live on NFHS Network.

Peaster (13-1) vs. Grandview (12-2)

Watch live on NFHS Network.

Shiner (14-0) vs. Mt. Enterprise (14-0)

Watch live on NFHS Network.

Melissa (11-2) vs. South Oak Cliff (13-1)

Watch live on NFHS Network.

