How to Watch Friday's Texas High School Football Playoff Games - December 12, 2025
Watch the UIL semifinal action to see who will make the championship games
The 2025 Texas high school football playoffs continue on Friday with the UIL semifinals. There are 12 games across multiple classifications and divisions.
The winners will advance to the championship games at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Eleven games will be streamed on the NFHS Network with a subscription. The Carthage vs. Brock game is not available on NFHS Network.
How to Watch Friday's Texas High School Football Playoff Games - December 12, 2025
Wall (14-0) vs. Gunter (13-1) - 6 p.m.
Llano (13-1) vs. Yoakum (12-2)
Stephenville (14-0) vs. Celina (14-0)
Randle (14-0) vs. Boerne (13-1)
Lone Star (14-0) vs. Aledo (14-0)
La Vernia (13-1) vs. Kilgore (13-1)
West Orange-Stark (11-3) vs. Sinton (13-1)
Port Arthur Memorial (14-0) vs. Smithson Valley (13-1)
Peaster (13-1) vs. Grandview (12-2)
Shiner (14-0) vs. Mt. Enterprise (14-0)
Melissa (11-2) vs. South Oak Cliff (13-1)
More from High School On SI
Published