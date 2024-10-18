High School

Colorado (CHSAA) high school football scores, live updates (10/18/2024)

High School On SI brings you live Colorado high school football scores from Week 8 of the 2024 season

Colorado live scores for this week
The 2024 Colorado high school football season carries on this week with several big matchups across the state, including Ralston Valley vs. Columbine.

Another top matchup to keep an eye on will be the Eaglecrest Raptors hosting Cherry Creek in hopes to put the Colorado 5A world on notice. Cherry Creek has had another stellar season and showed it in Week 7, beating Arapahoe 41-7. Eaglecrest looks to correct last week's result as it fell short to Cherokee Trail, 14-13.

You can follow all of the CHSAA football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Colorado High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.

Here's a guide to following all of the Colorado high school football action Friday night:

