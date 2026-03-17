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Colorado High School Boys Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 17, 2026

See every CHSAA champion and runner-up for all six classifications as the Colorado high school basketball season comes to a close
Gray Reid|
Kent Denver vs Colorado Academy from Feb 24, 2026
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The 2026 Colorado boys basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runners-up for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Class 6A (Click to see full bracket)

Champion: Rock Canyon Jaguars

Runner-Up: Ralston Valley Mustangs

Class 5A

Champion: Lutheran Lions

Runner-Up: Silver Creek Raptors

Class 4A

Champion: Kent Denver Sun Devils

Runner-Up: University Bulldogs

Class 3A

Champion: Strasburg Indians

Runner-Up: Forge Christian Fury

Class 2A

Champion: Simla Cubs

Runner-Up: Limon Badgers

Class 1A

Champion: Elbert Bulldogs

Runner-Up: Cheyenne Wells Tigers

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Gray Reid
GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

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