Top Indiana High School Boys Basketball Program Finds New Head Coach

One of the top Indiana high school boys basketball programs in the state did not have to look very far to find a new head coach.

With Garrett Winegar leaving Fishers High School to become a coach in Iowa, the school has named former assistant coach Miles Wayer to replace him.

In a report by The Hamilton County Reporter Newspaper, Wayer was announced during a Hamilton Southeastern Schools board meeting recently.

“Being at Fishers, I know the expectations,” Wayer said. “I know how high-profile of a job that is.”

Winegar stepped down from his post leading the Tigers to accept a position on the Iowa United Prep coaching staff in Des Moines, Iowa . There, Winegar will lead the freshman/sophomore team at the prep academy.

Wayer was an assistant under Winegar for three seasons before leaving to become the head coach at Greenfield-Central High School last season. Despite inheriting a team that graduated several starters, Wayer led them to a 12-12 record and appearance in a sectional championship game.

“Greenfield was great to me,” Wayer said. “It’s tough to leave after one year. It’s definitely helped me to prepare for this position. We were able to exceed expectations. We were able to get a lot out of those guys. Players found a lot of joy in that.”

With Wayer on the bench alongside Winegar, Fishers went 73-14 overall , winning multiple sectional regional and semi-state championships.

Now, Wayer takes over a program that has become one of the premier schools in Indiana high school boys basketball. Fishers went 24-1 last season and has won 83 of 86 games overall entering this coming year.

Under Winegar, the Tigers went 132-25, winning the 2024 Class 4A Indiana High School Athletic Association boys state basketball championship while reaching a second championship game in 2025.

Wayer is a graduate of Mt. Vernon, helping the Marauders reach semi-state. He went on to play for the University of Indianapolis.

“We are excited to welcome Coach Wayer back to Fishers,” Fishers athletic director Rob Seymour said in a press release from the school. “He understands our culture, values the development of the whole student-athlete and brings a proven ability to build relationships, develop talent and lead a program with purpose.

“His energy and vision align with what we expect from Fishers Basketball.”