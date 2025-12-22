Colorado High School Boys Basketball Top 25 State Rankings - Dec. 22, 2025
High school boys basketball in Colorado continues on for 2025-2026 season with tournaments across the state and the country.
Looking at some early results and available rankings, we’ve got an update to the top 25 for the state when it comes to the best of the best in boys basketball.
Here’s a look at our Week 4 boys basketball top 25:
1. Rangeview (6-1)
Last week: Beat Denver North 68-30, lost to Redondo Union (CA) 65-60, beat Carter (TX) 63-60
Up next: vs. Riviera Prep (FL) on Dec. 22, final Tarkanian Classic game Dec. 23
2. Chaparral (7-1)
Last week: Beat Valley Christian (AZ) 78-61, lost to Sunnyslope (AZ) 62-45, beat Liberty (AZ) 81-78
Up next: at No. 3 Ralston Valley on Jan. 3
3. Ralston Valley (6-0)
Last week: Beat Dakota Ridge 70-37
Up next: vs. No. 2 Chaparral on Jan. 3
4. Mountain Vista (4-3)
Last week: Beat 21 Windsor 75-53, beat No. 20 Grandview 71-57, beat No. 14 Cherry Creek 62-50
Up next: vs. Doherty on Jan. 3
5. Rock Canyon (6-2, up 1)
Last week: Beat Arapahoe 70-41, beat Fountain-Fort Caron 75-37
Up next: at No. 17 Overland on Jan. 5, at Dakota Ridge on Jan. 7, at No. 18 Fruita Monument on Jan. 9
6. Northfield (6-1, up 2)
Last week: Beat Northglenn 82-45, beat Gateway 102-34
Up next: vs. Standley Lake on Jan. 6, vs. DSST: Conservatory Green on Jan. 8, vs. No. 13 Cherokee Trail on Jan. 10
7. Arvada West (9-0, up 2)
Last week: Beat No. 22 Horizon 63-54, beat Brighton 77-56
Up next: at Boulder on Jan. 9
8. ThunderRidge (5-3, up 3)
Last week: Beat Horizon (AZ) 57-55, beat Millard South (NE) 61-58, lost to New Trier (IL) 54-53
Up next: at No. 10 Cherry Creek on Jan. 3
9. Denver East (4-4, up 6)
Last week: Lost to Overland 91-75, beat No. 5 Regis Jesuit 95-92 (OT)
Up next: vs. No. 2 Chaparral on Jan. 7
10. Cherry Creek (6-1, up 4)
Last week: Beat Thomas Jefferson 67-30, beat No. 7 Valor Christian 64-57 (OT), lost to No. 4 Mountain Vista 62-50
Up next: vs. No. 8 ThunderRidge on Jan. 3
11. Fossil Ridge (5-4, up 1)
Last week: Beat Ironwood (AZ) 57-50, lost to Pinnacle (AZ) 78-57, beat Olympia (WA) 63-56
Up next: at Severance on Jan. 3
12. Cherokee Trail (6-2, up 1)
Last week: Beat Canyon Springs (NV) 59-36, lost to Santiago (CA) 77-56
Up next: vs. West (CA) on Dec. 22, finishing up Tarkanian Classic on Dec. 23
13. Regis Jesuit (4-3, down 8)
Last week: lost to No. 15 Denver East 95-92 (OT)
Up next: at No. 12 Cherokee Trail on Jan. 3
14. Eaglecrest (5-2, down 4)
Last week: Lost to Clovis (CA) 72-63, beat Laramie (WY) 64-56
Up next: vs. Leuzinger (CA) on Dec. 22, finish up Tarkanian Classic on Dec. 23
15. Grandview (6-3, up 5)
Last week: Beat Castle View 78-56, lost to No. 4 Mountain Vista 71-57, beat No. 7 Valor Christian 60-55
Up next: at Vista PEAK Prep on Jan. 3
16. Valor Christian (5-3, down 9)
Last week: Beat Riverdale Ridge 63-40, lost to No. 14 Cherry Creek 64-57 (OT), lost to No. 20 Grandview 60-55
Up next: vs. No. 8 ThunderRidge on Jan. 6, at No. 4 Mountain Vista on Jan. 9
17. Overland (3-4, unranked)
Last week: Beat No. 15 Denver East 91-75
Up next: vs. Broomfield on Jan. 3
18. Liberty (5-2, down 2)
Last week: Beat Pueblo South 65-54, beat Falcon 76-43
Up next: at Village on Jan. 5, at Air Academy on Jan. 6, vs. Lewis-Palmer on Jan. 8
19. Green Mountain (6-2, down 2)
Last week: Beat St. Augustine (TX) 59-16, beat North Allegheny (PA) 55-42, lost to Davis (UT) 66-27
Up next: vs. Chatfield on Jan. 2
20. Fruita Monument (8-1, down 2)
Last week: Beat Eagle Valley 63-34, beat Palmer Ridge 56-37, beat Ponderosa 75-47
Up next: at Heritage on Jan. 2, at No. 23 Columbine on Jan. 3
21. Windsor (6-4)
Last week: Lost to No. 4 Mountain Vista 75-53, beat Castle View 87-56, beat Thomas Jefferson 65-36
Up next: at Greeley West on Jan. 9
22. Horizon (4-3)
Last week: Lost to No. 9 Arvada West 63-54
Up next: vs. No. 13 Regis Jesuit on Jan. 5, vs. Niwot on Jan. 6, vs. Monarch on Jan. 9
23. Columbine (4-2)
Last week: Beat Paint Rock (TX) 104-16, beat Toronto (OH) 50-47, lost to Aurora Christian (IL) 55-54
Up next: vs. No. 20 Fruita Monument on Jan. 3
24. George Washington (5-0, unranked)
Last week: Beat Clovis West (CA) 79-75, beat Knight (CA) 71-58
Up next: vs. Faith Lutheran (NV) on Dec. 22, finish Tarkanian Classic on Dec. 23
25. Palisade (9-0, unranked)
Last week: Beat Moffat County 70-35, beat Palmer Ridge 67-29, beat Ponderosa 80-50
Up next: at Coal Ridge on Jan. 6, vs. Eagle Valley on Jan. 8
Others considered: Denver South, Longmont, Grand Junction, Silver Creek, Severance, Pueblo South, Lewis-Palmer, Montezuma-Cortez, Kent Denver, Brighton, Mullen, Legend