Top 25 Washington Girls Basketball High School State Rankings – Feb. 2, 2026
It's the final stretch of the Washington girls basketball regular season and three teams remain undefeated in this week's High School on SI Top 25 girls basketball rankings.
Chiawana stayed at No. 1 with back-to-back victories. Gonzaga Prep jumped one spot to No. 2 after its two wins and 2A Lynden leaped two spots to No. 5 a big win over Lynden Christian.
1. Chiawana (19-0)
Previous: 1
Baylee Maldonado scored 22 points in the Riverhawks’ 80-63 win over 3A Southridge. Chiawana beat Richland 52-39 to improve to 15-0 in league play.
2. Gonzaga Prep (17-0)
Previous rank: 3
The Bullpups won their last two games to improve to 7-0 in league play. They will face Mead and Ferris this week.
3. Sumner (18-2)
Previous rank: 2
The Spartans defeated South Kitsap 62-15 and Curtis 72-14 to improve to 15-0 in league play.
4. Bellevue (18-3)
Previous rank: 5
The Wolverines closed out league play with wins over North Creek and 4A Issaquah.
5. Lynden (18-0)
Previous rank: 7
The 2A Lions handed 1A Lynden Christian its first league loss by a score of 55-35 and beat Mount Baker 76-25 to improve to 11-0 in league play.
6. Davis (16-2)
Previous rank: 4
The Pirates won their last two games by 55 and 53 points to improve to 9-0 in league play.
7. Union (18-2)
Previous rank: 8
The Titans passed a late-season test with a 17-point win over Skyview and six-point win over Camas.
8. Roosevelt (16-2)
Previous rank: 6
The 3A Rough Riders defeated West Seattle and Lakeside by 49 and 20 points.
9. Woodinville (19-2)
Previous rank: 11
The Falcons beat Redmond 64-51 and Eastlake 81-58.
10. Lake Stevens (15-2)
Previous rank: 15
The Vikings won their last two games to improve to 10-0 in league play. Lake Stevens will host 2A Burlington-Edison and 4A Arlington this week.
11. Deer Park (17-1)
Previous rank: 16
The 2A Stags beat Pullman and 3A North Central to improve to 9-0 in league play.
12. Auburn (17-2)
Previous rank: not ranked
The Trojans beat Tahoma by three points and Stadium 60-18 to improve to 12-1 in league play.
13. Edmonds-Woodway (17-2)
Previous rank: 14
The Warriors won their last three games by seven, 25 and 12 points.
14. Seattle Academy (15-4)
Previous rank: 9
The Cardinals won their last two games by 17 and 13 points to improve to 15-0 in league play.
15. Lynden Christian (17-3)
Previous rank: 18
The 1A Lyncs beat 3A Oak Harbor 68-15 but lost to 2A Lynden 55-35.
16. Northwest Christian (Colbert) (18-1)
Previous rank: 21
The Crusaders handed Reardan its first loss 63-48 and defeated Colfax and Davenport by 22 and 17 points.
17. Mead (14-3)
Previous rank: 10
The Panthers suffered their first league loss to 3A Ridgeline 62-45 but regained momentum with a 49-21 win over 3A Shadle Park.
18. Tahoma (12-5)
Previous rank: 12
The Bears defeated Kentridge 82-49 but lost to Auburn 52-49. Tahoma will host Stadium this week.
19. Prosser (16-3)
Previous rank: 20
The Mustangs beat Toppenish 98-55 last week to improve to 13-1 in league play.
20. Bothell (16-5)
Previous rank: 24
The Cougars beat North Creek 80-37 and Eastlake 60-50.
21. Stanwood (15-4)
Previous rank: 19
The Spartans put up a battle against Snohomish but ultimately lost by five points. Stanwood picked up a 67-29 win over Ferndale.
22. White River (14-4)
Previous rank: 25
The Hornets won their last two games to improve to 9-1 in league play.
23. Ridgeline (14-4)
Previous rank: 23
The Falcons beat 4A Mead and 3A University by 17 and 12 points.
24. Lake Washington (14-5)
Previous rank: 21
The Kangaroos lost to Mount Si by one point.
25.Southridge (14-4)
Previous rank: 13
The Suns beat 4A Hanford 60-23 but lost to 4A Chiawana 63-44 to fall to 11-4 in league play.
Fell off
Eastlake