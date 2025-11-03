Colorado High School Football All-Classification Rankings: November 3, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Colorado high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of November 3, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Colorado high school football computer rankings, as of November 3, 2025:
CHSAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Buena Vista – 8-0
2. Limon – 8-1
3. Burlington – 7-2
4. Centauri – 7-0
5. Wray – 5-3
6. Colorado Springs Christian – 5-3
7. Monte Vista – 6-2
8. Manual – 4-1
9. Rye – 6-3
10. Platte Valley – 4-4
11. Meeker – 5-2
12. Yuma – 4-5
13. Denver Christian – 4-5
14. Highland – 4-2
15. Holyoke – 4-5
16. Peyton – 4-5
17. Ellicott – 4-3
18. Prospect Ridge Academy – 3-3
19. The Pinnacle – 4-3
20. Olathe – 4-3
CHSAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. The Classical Academy – 7-0
2. Strasburg – 8-0
3. Brush – 8-0
4. Wellington Middle-High School – 7-0
5. Elizabeth – 7-2
6. Denver West – 5-1
7. Kent Denver – 6-1
8. Lamar – 7-1
9. La Junta – 6-2
10. Eaton – 6-2
11. Pagosa Springs – 5-2
12. Resurrection Christian – 5-3
13. Delta – 7-2
14. Florence – 5-4
15. Montezuma-Cortez – 4-3
16. Weld Central – 5-3
17. Berthoud – 4-3
18. Alamosa – 5-3
19. Basalt – 4-4
20. Coal Ridge – 5-2
21. Englewood – 4-4
22. University – 5-5
23. Banning Lewis Ranch Academy – 3-5
24. Bayfield – 3-4
25. D’Evelyn – 2-5
CHSAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Holy Family – 6-0
2. Windsor – 8-0
3. Pomona – 8-1
4. Eagle Valley – 7-0
5. Conifer – 8-1
6. Palisade – 3-1
7. Roosevelt – 5-3
8. Evergreen – 5-1
9. Discovery Canyon – 5-1
10. Mead – 5-2
11. Thompson Valley – 4-1
12. Lutheran – 4-3
13. Pueblo South – 5-2
14. Glenwood Springs – 4-3
15. Timnath – 4-2
16. Lewis-Palmer – 5-4
17. Pueblo County – 6-3
18. Pueblo East – 4-3
19. Steamboat Springs – 3-3
20. Standley Lake – 2-2
21. Niwot – 5-5
22. Pueblo Central – 3-5
23. Kennedy – 3-3
24. Coronado – 3-3
25. Skyview – 4-4
CHSAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Dakota Ridge – 7-0
2. Montrose – 9-0
3. Palmer Ridge – 9-0
4. Northfield – 7-2
5. Riverdale Ridge – 7-0
6. Sand Creek – 9-0
7. Pueblo West – 6-2
8. Durango – 5-2
9. Broomfield – 7-2
10. Grand Junction – 4-1
11. Heritage – 3-2
12. Monarch – 6-2
13. Mesa Ridge – 4-3
14. Silver Creek – 4-1
15. Ponderosa – 4-2
16. Golden – 7-2
17. Cheyenne Mountain – 5-2
18. Vista Ridge – 5-3
19. Frederick – 3-2
20. Centaurus – 5-4
21. Greeley West – 3-2
22. Bear Creek – 4-2
23. Air Academy – 4-5
24. Denver North – 3-2
25. Montbello – 3-5
CHSAA High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. Cherry Creek – 7-0
2. Ralston Valley – 7-0
3. Mountain Vista – 7-0
4. Valor Christian – 6-2
5. Legend – 8-1
6. Arvada West – 8-1
7. Fairview – 8-1
8. Pine Creek – 5-2
9. Fruita Monument – 5-2
10. Mullen – 5-4
11. Arapahoe – 4-3
12. Erie – 5-4
13. Fort Collins – 7-2
14. Cherokee Trail – 3-4
15. Fountain-Fort Carson – 6-2
16. Legacy – 4-3
17. Regis Jesuit – 4-5
18. Grandview – 4-5
19. Columbine – 4-3
20. Castle View – 3-3
21. ThunderRidge – 2-5
22. Eaglecrest – 4-3
23. Chatfield – 4-4
24. Westminster – 7-2
25. Mountain Range – 4-3