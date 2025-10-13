Colorado High School Football All-Classification Rankings: October 13, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Colorado high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of October 13, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Colorado high school football computer rankings, as of October 13, 2025:
CHSAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Buena Vista (5-0)
2. Centauri (4-0)
3. Burlington (5-1)
4. Limon (5-1)
5. Wray (4-2)
6. Monte Vista (4-1)
7. Yuma (4-2)
8. Rye (6-1)
9. Manual (3-1)
10. Colorado Springs Christian (3-2)
11. Highland (3-1)
12. Olathe (4-1)
13. Prospect Ridge Academy (3-1)
14. Ellicott (4-2)
15. Meeker (3-2)
16. Platte Valley (3-4)
17. Denver Christian (2-4)
18. Peyton (4-4)
19. Roaring Fork (0-1)
20. The Pinnacle (3-3)
21. Wiggins (1-5)
22. Cedaredge (2-3)
23. Holyoke (2-4)
24. Ignacio (1-5)
25. Del Norte (0-2)
CHSAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. The Classical Academy (6-0)
2. Brush (6-0)
3. Kent Denver (5-0)
4. Strasburg (6-0)
5. Wellington Middle-High School (5-0)
6. Denver West (3-1)
7. Elizabeth (5-2)
8. Florence (4-2)
9. Lamar (4-1)
10. Alamosa (4-2)
11. Eaton (4-2)
12. Resurrection Christian (4-2)
13. La Junta (3-2)
14. Montezuma-Cortez (3-2)
15. University (4-3)
16. Berthoud (3-2)
17. Pagosa Springs (3-2)
18. Coal Ridge (4-1)
19. Delta (4-2)
20. Englewood (4-2)
21. Weld Central (3-2)
22. Bayfield (3-3)
23. Arvada (2-2)
24. Banning Lewis Ranch Academy (2-3)
25. D'Evelyn (2-3)
CHSAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Holy Family (3-0)
2. Eagle Valley (7-0)
3. Discovery Canyon (4-0)
4. Windsor (5-0)
5. Pomona (5-1)
6. Mead (3-1)
7. Conifer (5-1)
8. Palisade (3-1)
9. Lutheran (4-2)
10. Evergreen (4-1)
11. Thompson Valley (3-1)
12. Lewis-Palmer (3-3)
13. Pueblo South (4-2)
14. Timnath (3-1)
15. Roosevelt (3-3)
16. Steamboat Springs (3-2)
17. Pueblo County (3-3)
18. Pueblo Central (2-3)
19. Coronado (2-2)
20. Pueblo East (2-3)
21. Kennedy (3-2)
22. Glenwood Springs (2-3)
23. Green Mountain (2-4)
24. Fort Morgan (2-4)
25. Canon City (1-3)
CHSAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Montrose (6-0)
2. Dakota Ridge (5-0)
3. Palmer Ridge (7-0)
4. Broomfield (5-1)
5. Pueblo West (5-1)
6. Riverdale Ridge (6-0)
7. Golden (6-0)
8. Cheyenne Mountain (5-1)
9. Sand Creek (7-0)
10. Silver Creek (3-0)
11. Monarch (5-2)
12. Northfield (5-2)
13. Centaurus (5-2)
14. Vista Ridge (4-1)
15. Bear Creek (4-1)
16. Durango (2-2)
17. Heritage (2-2)
18. Ponderosa (3-2)
19. Mesa Ridge (2-2)
20. Denver North (3-1)
21. Greeley West (3-2)
22. Frederick (2-2)
23. Grand Junction (2-1)
24. Air Academy (3-3)
25. Rampart (2-2)
CHSAA High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. Cherry Creek (5-0)
2. Mountain Vista (6-0)
3. Ralston Valley (6-0)
4. Arvada West (6-0)
5. Valor Christian (5-2)
6. Legend (6-1)
7. Erie (4-2)
8. Fairview (6-1)
9. Eaglecrest (4-1)
10. Fountain-Fort Carson (5-1)
11. Fruita Monument (4-2)
12. Pine Creek (2-2)
13. Chatfield (3-2)
14. Fort Collins (5-2)
15. Rangeview (5-2)
16. Mountain Range (4-2)
17. Grandview (3-3)
18. Regis Jesuit (3-3)
19. Mullen (3-4)
20. Arapahoe (2-3)
21. Denver South (2-3)
22. Westminster (5-2)
23. Cherokee Trail (2-4)
24. ThunderRidge (2-3)
25. Douglas County (2-2)