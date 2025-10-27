Colorado High School Football All-Classification Rankings: October 27, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Colorado high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of October 27, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Colorado high school football computer rankings, as of October 27, 2025:
CHSAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Buena Vista (7-0)
2. Limon (7-1)
3. Centauri (6-0)
4. Burlington (6-2)
5. Colorado Springs Christian (5-2)
6. Wray (5-3)
7. Monte Vista (6-1)
8. Manual (4-1)
9. Highland (4-1)
10. Meeker (5-2)
11. Rye (6-3)
12. Denver Christian (4-4)
13. Yuma (4-4)
14. Holyoke (4-4)
15. Prospect Ridge Academy (3-2)
16. Platte Valley (3-4)
17. Ellicott (4-3)
18. Olathe (4-2)
19. The Pinnacle (4-3)
20. Peyton (4-5)
21. Cedaredge (3-3)
22. Roaring Fork (0-1)
23. Wiggins (1-7)
24. Sheridan (0-1)
25. Del Norte (0-3)
CHSAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. The Classical Academy (7-0)
2. Strasburg (7-0)
3. Brush (8-0)
4. Kent Denver (6-0)
5. Denver West (4-1)
6. Wellington Middle-High School (6-0)
7. Lamar (6-1)
8. Elizabeth (6-2)
9. La Junta (5-2)
10. Eaton (5-2)
11. Alamosa (5-2)
12. Florence (5-3)
13. Delta (6-2)
14. Berthoud (4-2)
15. Pagosa Springs (4-2)
16. Coal Ridge (5-1)
17. Resurrection Christian (4-3)
18. University (5-4)
19. Montezuma-Cortez (3-3)
20. Englewood (4-4)
21. Weld Central (4-3)
22. Bayfield (3-3)
23. Woodland Park (3-4)
24. Basalt (3-4)
25. Sterling (3-4)
CHSAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Holy Family (5-0)
2. Pomona (7-1)
3. Windsor (7-0)
4. Eagle Valley (7-0)
5. Mead (5-1)
6. Conifer (7-1)
7. Roosevelt (5-3)
8. Palisade (3-1)
9. Discovery Canyon (5-1)
10. Lewis-Palmer (5-3)
11. Evergreen (5-1)
12. Lutheran (4-3)
13. Thompson Valley (4-1)
14. Pueblo South (4-2)
15. Steamboat Springs (3-2)
16. Pueblo County (5-3)
17. Timnath (4-2)
18. Pueblo East (4-3)
19. Glenwood Springs (3-3)
20. Coronado (3-3)
21. Standley Lake (2-2)
22. Kennedy (3-3)
23. Green Mountain (3-4)
24. Niwot (4-5)
25. Pueblo Central (2-5)
CHSAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Dakota Ridge (6-0)
2. Montrose (8-0)
3. Palmer Ridge (9-0)
4. Silver Creek (4-0)
5. Pueblo West (6-1)
6. Sand Creek (9-0)
7. Riverdale Ridge (7-0)
8. Durango (4-2)
9. Northfield (6-2)
10. Heritage (3-2)
11. Grand Junction (4-1)
12. Vista Ridge (5-2)
13. Ponderosa (4-2)
14. Broomfield (6-2)
15. Cheyenne Mountain (5-2)
16. Monarch (5-2)
17. Golden (6-2)
18. Bear Creek (4-1)
19. Mesa Ridge (3-3)
20. Frederick (3-2)
21. Greeley West (3-2)
22. Centaurus (5-4)
23. Rampart (3-3)
24. Denver North (3-2)
25. Falcon (3-5)
CHSAA High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. Cherry Creek (6-0)
2. Mountain Vista (7-0)
3. Ralston Valley (6-0)
4. Arvada West (8-0)
5. Valor Christian (6-2)
6. Legend (7-1)
7. Fairview (7-1)
8. Pine Creek (4-2)
9. Fountain-Fort Carson (6-1)
10. Fruita Monument (4-2)
11. Fort Collins (7-2)
12. Mullen (4-4)
13. Cherokee Trail (3-4)
14. Grandview (4-4)
15. Chatfield (4-3)
16. Arapahoe (3-3)
17. Erie (4-4)
18. Legacy (4-3)
19. Eaglecrest (4-2)
20. Regis Jesuit (4-4)
21. ThunderRidge (2-4)
22. Westminster (7-2)
23. Castle View (3-3)
24. Columbine (3-3)
25. Rocky Mountain (4-4)