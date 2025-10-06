Colorado High School Football Computer Rankings: October 6, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Colorado high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of October 6, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Colorado high school football computer rankings, as of October 6, 2025:
CHSAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Burlington (5-0)
2. Buena Vista (4-0)
3. Centauri (3-0)
4. Limon (4-1)
5. Monte Vista (3-1)
6. Rye (5-1)
7. Wray (3-2)
8. Yuma (3-2)
9. Highland (3-1)
10. Prospect Ridge Academy (3-1)
11. Ellicott (4-1)
12. Colorado Springs Christian (2-2)
13. Olathe (3-1)
14. Platte Valley (2-4)
15. Manual (2-1)
16. Meeker (3-2)
17. Peyton (4-3)
18. Denver Christian (2-4)
19. The Pinnacle (3-2)
20. Wiggins (1-4)
21. Roaring Fork (0-1)
22. Holyoke (2-3)
23. Cedaredge (2-2)
24. Del Norte (0-1)
25. Trinidad (0-2)
CHSAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. The Classical Academy (5-0)
11. Lutheran (3-2)
3. Kent Denver (4-0)
4. Strasburg (6-0)
5. Denver West (3-0)
6. Eaton (4-1)
7. Wellington Middle-High School (4-0)
8. Elizabeth (4-2)
9. Florence (3-2)
10. Englewood (4-1)
11. Lamar (3-1)
12. University (4-2)
13. Alamosa (3-2)
14. Coal Ridge (4-1)
15. La Junta (2-2)
16. Resurrection Christian (3-2)
17. Montezuma-Cortez (2-2)
18. Delta (4-2)
19. Banning Lewis Ranch Academy (2-2)
20. Pagosa Springs (2-2)
21. Bayfield (3-2)
22. Berthoud (2-2)
23. Weld Central (3-2)
24. Woodland Park (2-2)
25. D'Evelyn (2-3)
CHSAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Holy Family (3-0)
2. Eagle Valley (6-0)
3. Discovery Canyon (3-0)
4. Pomona (4-1)
5. Windsor (4-0)
6. Palisade (3-1)
7. Mead (3-1)
8. Conifer (4-1)
9. Roosevelt (3-2)
10. Evergreen (3-1)
11. Lutheran (3-2) +5
12. Thompson Valley (3-1)
13. Pueblo County (3-2)
14. Steamboat Springs (3-1)
15. Timnath (3-1)
16. Pueblo Central (2-3)
17. Lewis-Palmer (2-3)
18. Glenwood Springs (2-2)
19. Pueblo South (3-2)
20. Standley Lake (1-1)
21. Canon City (1-3)
22. Kennedy (2-2)
23. Pueblo East (1-3)
24. Skyview (3-2)
25. Coronado (1-2)
CHSAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Montrose (5-0)
2. Palmer Ridge (6-0)
3. Dakota Ridge (4-0)
4. Pueblo West (5-1)
5. Cheyenne Mountain (5-0)
6. Broomfield (4-1)
7. Northfield (4-1)
8. Vista Ridge (4-1)
9. Sand Creek (6-0)
10. Riverdale Ridge (5-0)
11. Silver Creek (3-0)
12. Durango (2-1)
13. Bear Creek (4-0)
14. Golden (5-0)
15. Monarch (4-2)
16. Centaurus (4-2)
17. Frederick (2-2)
18. Denver North (3-1)
19. Mesa Ridge (2-2)
20. Greeley West (3-2)
21. Ponderosa (3-2)
22. Grand Junction (2-1)
23. Heritage (1-1)
24. Highlands Ranch (3-2)
25. Rampart (2-2)
CHSAA High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. Cherry Creek (5-0)
2. Ralston Valley (6-0)
3. Arvada West (6-0)
4. Mountain Vista (5-0)
5. Legend (5-1)
6. Valor Christian (4-2)
7. Fairview (5-1)
8. Erie (4-2)
9. Fort Collins (5-1)
10. Fountain-Fort Carson (5-1)
11. Eaglecrest (3-1)
12. Fruita Monument (3-2)
13. Regis Jesuit (3-3)
14. Mountain Range (4-2)
15. Grandview (3-3)
16. ThunderRidge (2-2)
17. Pine Creek (2-2)
18. Rangeview (4-2)
19. Rock Canyon (3-1)
20. Arapahoe (2-3)
21. Legacy (2-2)
22. Cherokee Trail (2-3)
23. Mullen (2-4)
24. Chatfield (2-2)
25. Denver South (2-3)