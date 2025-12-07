High School

Colorado high school football final scores, results — December 6, 2025

The 2025 Colorado high school football season wrapped up on Saturday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.

Cherry Creek 56, Ralston Valley 28

Dakota Ridge 38, Palmer Ridge 14

Pomona 17, Windsor 14

