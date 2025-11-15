High School

Colorado high school football final scores, results — November 14, 2025

See every final score from Week 2 of Colorado high school football playoffs

The 2025 Colorado high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.

Arvada West 31, Grandview 15

Broomfield 49, Vista Ridge 3

Cherry Creek 56, Fountain-Fort Carson 7

Dakota Ridge 49, Golden 7

Fairview 78, Arapahoe 28

Heritage 42, Grand Junction 13

Holy Family 28, Thompson Valley 21

Legend 42, Fort Collins 28

Lutheran 31, Eagle Valley 15

Monarch 14, Riverdale Ridge 7

Mountain Vista 14, Eaglecrest 0

Mullen 21, Pine Creek 18

Palmer Ridge 19, Mesa Ridge 16

Peetz 31, Otis 30

Pueblo South 50, Conifer 42

Pueblo West 16, Northfield 14

Ralston Valley 35, Columbine 12

Roosevelt 47, Pueblo County 0

Valor Christian 79, Erie 28

Wellington Middle-High School 42, Resurrection Christian 12

