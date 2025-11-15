Colorado high school football final scores, results — November 14, 2025
See every final score from Week 2 of Colorado high school football playoffs
The 2025 Colorado high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.
Arvada West 31, Grandview 15
Broomfield 49, Vista Ridge 3
Cherry Creek 56, Fountain-Fort Carson 7
Dakota Ridge 49, Golden 7
Fairview 78, Arapahoe 28
Heritage 42, Grand Junction 13
Holy Family 28, Thompson Valley 21
Legend 42, Fort Collins 28
Lutheran 31, Eagle Valley 15
Monarch 14, Riverdale Ridge 7
Mountain Vista 14, Eaglecrest 0
Mullen 21, Pine Creek 18
Palmer Ridge 19, Mesa Ridge 16
Peetz 31, Otis 30
Pueblo South 50, Conifer 42
Pueblo West 16, Northfield 14
Ralston Valley 35, Columbine 12
Roosevelt 47, Pueblo County 0
Valor Christian 79, Erie 28
Wellington Middle-High School 42, Resurrection Christian 12
