Colorado high school football final scores, results — November 7, 2025

The 2025 Colorado high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.
Colorado High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (CHSAA) — November 7, 2025
Arapahoe 58, Westminster 42
Buena Vista 48, Holyoke 14
Canon City 54, Sierra 0
Columbine 44, Fruita Monument 14
Conifer 27, Evergreen 7
Eaglecrest 32, Legacy 10
Erie 20, Regis Jesuit 3
Fort Collins 42, ThunderRidge 25
Fountain-Fort Carson 14, Cherokee Trail 7
Frederick 35, Bear Creek 7
Glenwood Springs 7, Palisade 21
Golden 31, Air Academy 15
Grand Junction 48, Highlands Ranch 32
Grandview 32, Chatfield 13
Green Mountain 72, Skyview 14
Highland 41, Forge Christian 35
Lewis-Palmer 70, Pueblo Centennial 12
Mesa Ridge 54, Loveland 22
Mullen 27, Rocky Mountain 7
Northfield 38, Longmont 15
Palisade 21, Glenwood Springs 7
Peetz 44, Arickaree 0
Ponderosa 27, Silver Creek 14
Pueblo South 56, Discovery Canyon 21
Rifle 34, Steamboat Springs 13
Riverdale Ridge 40, Thomas Jefferson 7
Roosevelt 62, Mountain View 0
Severance 54, Fort Morgan 26
Vista Ridge 38, Montbello 13
Wheat Ridge 47, Summit 27
Windsor 42, Greeley Central 6