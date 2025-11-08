High School

Colorado high school football final scores, results — November 7, 2025

See every final score from Week 1 of Colorado high school football playoffs

Ben Dagg

Highlands Ranch vs Golden
Highlands Ranch vs Golden / Tim Bourke

The 2025 Colorado high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.

Colorado High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (CHSAA) — November 7, 2025

Colorado high school football final scores, results — November 7, 2025

Arapahoe 58, Westminster 42

Buena Vista 48, Holyoke 14

Canon City 54, Sierra 0

Columbine 44, Fruita Monument 14

Conifer 27, Evergreen 7

Eaglecrest 32, Legacy 10

Erie 20, Regis Jesuit 3

Fort Collins 42, ThunderRidge 25

Fountain-Fort Carson 14, Cherokee Trail 7

Frederick 35, Bear Creek 7

Glenwood Springs 7, Palisade 21

Golden 31, Air Academy 15

Grand Junction 48, Highlands Ranch 32

Grandview 32, Chatfield 13

Green Mountain 72, Skyview 14

Highland 41, Forge Christian 35

Lewis-Palmer 70, Pueblo Centennial 12

Mesa Ridge 54, Loveland 22

Mullen 27, Rocky Mountain 7

Northfield 38, Longmont 15

Palisade 21, Glenwood Springs 7

Peetz 44, Arickaree 0

Ponderosa 27, Silver Creek 14

Pueblo South 56, Discovery Canyon 21

Rifle 34, Steamboat Springs 13

Riverdale Ridge 40, Thomas Jefferson 7

Roosevelt 62, Mountain View 0

Severance 54, Fort Morgan 26

Vista Ridge 38, Montbello 13

Wheat Ridge 47, Summit 27

Windsor 42, Greeley Central 6

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Ben Dagg
BEN DAGG

Ben Dagg began his career in the sports world in 2020 as a sports statistician at his alma mater, Carroll College. Following his undergraduate studies, while taking a masters in sports management and coaching, he assisted in the tournament coordination of Surf Cup International, an elite youth soccer tournament in Rome, Italy. In 2023, he returned to the Pacific Northwest where he became a data operations account manager for SBLive.

Home/Colorado