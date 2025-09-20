Colorado high school football final scores, results — September 19, 2025
The 2025 Colorado high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.
Akron 53, Holly 0
Arvada West 70, Overland 0
Bayfield 23, Ignacio 18
Brush 36, Wray 14
Burlington 50, Lamar 6
Caliche 49, Wiley 25
Calhan 44, Swink 0
Canon City 37, Cheyenne Mountain 42
Centaurus 38, Mountain Range 6
Chatfield 57, Brighton 8
Cheyenne Wells 52, Cheraw 16
Coal Ridge 55, Fort Lupton 0
Custer County 20, Sargent 0
Dakota Ridge 45, Pomona 14
Delta 58, Rawlins 0
Denver South 35, Vista PEAK Prep 34
Eads 44, Granada 27
Eaglecrest 43, Denver East 0
Elbert 48, Front Range Christian 12
Ellicott 36, Center 0
Erie 34, Fort Collins 28
Fairview 62, Monarch 41
Flagler 62, Miami-Yoder 6
Fort Morgan 20, Skyview 12
Frederick 42, Montbello 21
Fruita Monument 10, Grand Junction 7
Golden 26, Poudre 20
Green Mountain 45, Northridge 19
Hanover 57, Manzanola 6
Harrison 37, Sierra 14
Highland 53, Denver Christian 13
Highlands Ranch 28, Thomas Jefferson 35
Holy Family 27, Lewis-Palmer 26
Holyoke 49, Peyton 14
Horizon 47, Boulder 0
Idalia 53, Walsh 6
Kim/Branson 54, Deer Trail 22
Manitou Springs 45, Valley 25
Manual 30, Mitchell 0
Moffat County 48, Grand Valley 0
Monte Vista 42, Pagosa Springs 21
Moorpark 24, Pueblo Central 0
Niwot 33, Wheat Ridge 13
Norwood 36, Monticello 6
Northfield 27, Pueblo East 14
Palmer Ridge 48, Longmont 7
Peetz 60, Briggsdale 6
Pine Creek 48, Arapahoe 27
Plateau Valley 28, Vail Christian 26
Platte Valley 42, Sterling 21
Ponderosa 49, Falcon 14
Pueblo South 42, Skyline 14
Ralston Valley 41, ThunderRidge 21
Rampart 26, Doherty 7
Rangely 58, Soroco 8
Regis Jesuit 47, Fossil Ridge 7
Riverdale Ridge 49, Thornton 0
Rocky Ford 44, John Mall 38
Roosevelt 48, Rifle 0
Rye 49, Salida 12
Sand Creek 80, Widefield 35
Sanford 50, Fowler 18
Sedgwick County 50, Hoehne 28
Summit 19, Aspen 12
Teton 40, Basalt 28
Thompson Valley 10, Loveland 9
University 41, D'Evelyn 0
Valor Christian 42, Mullen 14
Wellington Middle-High School 67, Mountain View 0
West Grand 42, Lake County 0