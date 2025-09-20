High School

Colorado high school football final scores, results — September 19, 2025

See every final score from Week 5 of Colorado high school football

Ben Dagg

The 2025 Colorado high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.

Akron 53, Holly 0

Arvada West 70, Overland 0

Bayfield 23, Ignacio 18

Brush 36, Wray 14

Burlington 50, Lamar 6

Caliche 49, Wiley 25

Calhan 44, Swink 0

Canon City 37, Cheyenne Mountain 42

Centaurus 38, Mountain Range 6

Chatfield 57, Brighton 8

Cheyenne Wells 52, Cheraw 16

Coal Ridge 55, Fort Lupton 0

Custer County 20, Sargent 0

Dakota Ridge 45, Pomona 14

Delta 58, Rawlins 0

Denver South 35, Vista PEAK Prep 34

Eads 44, Granada 27

Eaglecrest 43, Denver East 0

Elbert 48, Front Range Christian 12

Ellicott 36, Center 0

Erie 34, Fort Collins 28

Fairview 62, Monarch 41

Falcon 14, Ponderosa 49

Flagler 62, Miami-Yoder 6

Fort Morgan 20, Skyview 12

Frederick 42, Montbello 21

Fruita Monument 10, Grand Junction 7

Golden 26, Poudre 20

Green Mountain 45, Northridge 19

Hanover 57, Manzanola 6

Harrison 37, Sierra 14

Highland 53, Denver Christian 13

Highlands Ranch 28, Thomas Jefferson 35

Holy Family 27, Lewis-Palmer 26

Holyoke 49, Peyton 14

Horizon 47, Boulder 0

Idalia 53, Walsh 6

Kim/Branson 54, Deer Trail 22

Longmont 7, Palmer Ridge 48

Loveland 9, Thompson Valley 10

Manitou Springs 45, Valley 25

Manual 30, Mitchell 0

Moffat County 48, Grand Valley 0

Monte Vista 42, Pagosa Springs 21

Moorpark 24, Pueblo Central 0

Niwot 33, Wheat Ridge 13

Norwood 36, Monticello 6

Northfield 27, Pueblo East 14

Palmer Ridge 48, Longmont 7

Peetz 60, Briggsdale 6

Pine Creek 48, Arapahoe 27

Plateau Valley 28, Vail Christian 26

Platte Valley 42, Sterling 21

Ponderosa 49, Falcon 14

Pueblo South 42, Skyline 14

Ralston Valley 41, ThunderRidge 21

Rampart 26, Doherty 7

Rangely 58, Soroco 8

Regis Jesuit 47, Fossil Ridge 7

Riverdale Ridge 49, Thornton 0

Rocky Ford 44, John Mall 38

Roosevelt 48, Rifle 0

Rye 49, Salida 12

Sand Creek 80, Widefield 35

Sanford 50, Fowler 18

Sedgwick County 50, Hoehne 28

Summit 19, Aspen 12

Teton 40, Basalt 28

Thomas Jefferson 35, Highlands Ranch 28

Thompson Valley 10, Loveland 9

University 41, D'Evelyn 0

Valor Christian 42, Mullen 14

Wellington Middle-High School 67, Mountain View 0

West Grand 42, Lake County 0

