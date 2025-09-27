High School

Colorado high school football final scores, results — September 26, 2025

See every final score from Week 6 of Colorado high school football

Ben Dagg

The 2025 Colorado high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.

Colorado High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (CHSAA) — September 26, 2025

Colorado high school football final scores, results — September 26, 2025

Akron 34, Dayspring Christian Academy 8

Bear Creek 36, Brighton 9

Brush 36, Yuma 7

Buena Vista 13, Limon 10

Burlington 52, Denver Christian 23

Caliche 70, Weldon Valley 13

Canon City 42, Harrison 0

Centauri 43, Bayfield 13

Chaparral 29, Ponderosa 34

Cheyenne Mountain 41, Doherty 6

Crowley County 42, Swink 0

Dakota Ridge 38, Cherokee Trail 21

Delta 48, Alamosa 14

Denver North 54, Littleton 6

Dove Creek 64, Monticello 35

Eagle Valley 27, Conifer 24

Eads 52, Walsh 44

Eaton 41, Fort Morgan 0

Elbert 18, Calhan 14

Elizabeth 41, Pagosa Springs 0

Erie 26, Broomfield 25

Evergreen 0, Severance 32

Fairview 47, Smoky Hill 0

Fleming 33, Prairie 32

Forge Christian 63, Manitou Springs 0

Fort Collins 28, Fossil Ridge 21

Gilpin County 48, Justice 12

Golden 42, Lakewood 7

Granada 47, Wiley 32

Greeley West 49, Greeley Central 16

Hanover 77, Deer Trail 43

Haxtun 64, Front Range Christian 0

Hayden 58, Lake County 6

La Veta 38, Cotopaxi 7

Legend 55, Castle View 13

Lewis-Palmer 9, Mead 50

Liberty 7, Rangeview 41

Longmont 41, Thomas Jefferson 13

Mancos 40, Dolores 0

Mead 50, Lewis-Palmer 9

Meeker 45, Moffat County 0

Merino 51, Rocky Ford 0

Monarch 63, Boulder 0

Montrose 49, Fruita Monument 8

Mountain Range 28, Prairie View 6

Mountain Vista 62, Overland 6

Mullen 14, Regis Jesuit 21

North Fork 42, Gunnison 6

Northfield 10, Denver South 3

Otis 58, North Park 6

Palmer Ridge 35, Mesa Ridge 7

Peetz 50, Arickaree 20

Peyton 38, Estes Park 6

Ponderosa 34, Chaparral 29

Primero 65, Kiowa 38

Prospect Ridge Academy 21, The Pinnacle 8

Pueblo Central 50, Pueblo Centennial 12

Pueblo County 35, Pueblo South 6

Pueblo West 20, Vista Ridge 0

Ralston Valley 38, Valor Christian 14

Rangeview 41, Liberty 7

Regis Jesuit 21, Mullen 14

Resurrection Christian 51, Grand Valley 0

Rifle 27, University 28

Rye 20, Woodland Park 13

Sand Creek 50, Palmer 0

Sangre de Cristo 48, John Mall 14

Sedgwick County 24, Simla 23

Severance 32, Evergreen 0

Skyview 24, The Academy 14

Strasburg 14, Wiggins 7

Thompson Valley 35, Northridge 7

University 28, Rifle 27

Vail Christian 36, Rangely 20

Westminster 55, Adams City 7

West Grand 20, Plateau Valley 14

Windsor 26, Roosevelt 14

Published
