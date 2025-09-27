Colorado high school football final scores, results — September 26, 2025
The 2025 Colorado high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.
Akron 34, Dayspring Christian Academy 8
Bear Creek 36, Brighton 9
Brush 36, Yuma 7
Buena Vista 13, Limon 10
Burlington 52, Denver Christian 23
Caliche 70, Weldon Valley 13
Canon City 42, Harrison 0
Centauri 43, Bayfield 13
Cheyenne Mountain 41, Doherty 6
Crowley County 42, Swink 0
Dakota Ridge 38, Cherokee Trail 21
Delta 48, Alamosa 14
Denver North 54, Littleton 6
Dove Creek 64, Monticello 35
Eagle Valley 27, Conifer 24
Eads 52, Walsh 44
Eaton 41, Fort Morgan 0
Elbert 18, Calhan 14
Elizabeth 41, Pagosa Springs 0
Erie 26, Broomfield 25
Fairview 47, Smoky Hill 0
Fleming 33, Prairie 32
Forge Christian 63, Manitou Springs 0
Fort Collins 28, Fossil Ridge 21
Gilpin County 48, Justice 12
Golden 42, Lakewood 7
Granada 47, Wiley 32
Greeley West 49, Greeley Central 16
Hanover 77, Deer Trail 43
Haxtun 64, Front Range Christian 0
Hayden 58, Lake County 6
La Veta 38, Cotopaxi 7
Legend 55, Castle View 13
Longmont 41, Thomas Jefferson 13
Mancos 40, Dolores 0
Mead 50, Lewis-Palmer 9
Meeker 45, Moffat County 0
Merino 51, Rocky Ford 0
Monarch 63, Boulder 0
Montrose 49, Fruita Monument 8
Mountain Range 28, Prairie View 6
Mountain Vista 62, Overland 6
North Fork 42, Gunnison 6
Northfield 10, Denver South 3
Otis 58, North Park 6
Palmer Ridge 35, Mesa Ridge 7
Peetz 50, Arickaree 20
Peyton 38, Estes Park 6
Ponderosa 34, Chaparral 29
Primero 65, Kiowa 38
Prospect Ridge Academy 21, The Pinnacle 8
Pueblo Central 50, Pueblo Centennial 12
Pueblo County 35, Pueblo South 6
Pueblo West 20, Vista Ridge 0
Ralston Valley 38, Valor Christian 14
Rangeview 41, Liberty 7
Regis Jesuit 21, Mullen 14
Resurrection Christian 51, Grand Valley 0
Rye 20, Woodland Park 13
Sand Creek 50, Palmer 0
Sangre de Cristo 48, John Mall 14
Sedgwick County 24, Simla 23
Severance 32, Evergreen 0
Skyview 24, The Academy 14
Strasburg 14, Wiggins 7
Thompson Valley 35, Northridge 7
University 28, Rifle 27
Vail Christian 36, Rangely 20
Westminster 55, Adams City 7
West Grand 20, Plateau Valley 14
Windsor 26, Roosevelt 14