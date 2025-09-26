Colorado High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (CHSAA) — September 26, 2025
There are 83 high school football games in Colorado on Friday, September 26. You can follow every game live on our Colorado High School Football Scoreboard.
This week highlights many games featuring some of Colorado's best teams. One top matchup to keep an eye on will be when Ralston Valley takes on Valor Christian.
Colorado High School Football Games to Watch — September 26, 2025
With numerous games featuring top rated teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Colorado high school football pushes on.
CHSAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 17 games scheduled in the CHSAA 5A classification on Friday, September 26, including Valor Christian vs Ralston Valley. You can follow every game on our CHSAA Class 5A High School Football Scoreboard.
CHSAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 21 games scheduled in the CHSAA 4A classification on Friday, September 26, highlighted by Denver South vs Northfield You can follow every game on our CHSAA Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.
CHSAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 19 games scheduled in the CHSAA 3A classification on Friday, September 26, including Pueblo South vs Pueblo County. You can follow every game on our CHSAA Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.
CHSAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 20 games scheduled in the CHSAA 2A classification on Friday, September 26, highlighted by Brush vs Yuma. You can follow every game on our CHSAA Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.
CHSAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 13 games scheduled in the CHSAA 1A classification on Friday, September 26, including Rye vs Woodland Park. You can follow every game on our CHSAA Class 1A High School Football Scoreboard.
CHSAA Class 1A 6 Man High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 11 games scheduled in the CHSAA 1A 6 Man classification on Friday, September 26. You can follow every game on our CHSAA Class 1A 6 Man High School Football Scoreboard.
CHSAA Class 1A 8 Man High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 16 games scheduled in the CHSAA 1A 8 Man classification on Friday, September 26. You can follow every game on our CHSAA Class 1A 8 Man High School Football Scoreboard.
